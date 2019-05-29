Renting these luxury Las Vegas homes can cost $20K per month

Some landlords charge the price of a new car every four weeks.

The mansion at 9508 Kings Gate Court in Las Vegas has a rental price of $29,995 per month. (The Tom Love Group)

The mansion at 9508 Kings Gate Court in Las Vegas has a rental price of $29,995 per month. (The Tom Love Group)

The mansion at 9508 Kings Gate Court in Las Vegas has a rental price of $29,995 per month. (The Tom Love Group)

A penthouse at Palms Place in Las Vegas has a rental price of $25,000 per month. (David Lessnick)

A penthouse at Palms Place in Las Vegas has a rental price of $25,000 per month. (David Lessnick)

A penthouse at Palms Place in Las Vegas has a rental price of $25,000 per month. (David Lessnick)

A penthouse at Palms Place in Las Vegas has a rental price of $25,000 per month. (David Lessnick)

A penthouse at Palms Place in Las Vegas has a rental price of $25,000 per month. (David Lessnick)

The home at 4 Chartiers Court in Henderson has a rental price of $20,000 per month. (Christine McNaught/Simply Vegas)

The home at 4 Chartiers Court in Henderson has a rental price of $20,000 per month. (Christine McNaught/Simply Vegas)

The home at 4 Chartiers Court in Henderson has a rental price of $20,000 per month. (Christine McNaught/Simply Vegas)

The home at 4 Chartiers Court in Henderson has a rental price of $20,000 per month. (Christine McNaught/Simply Vegas)

The home at 5870 W. Oquendo Road in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The home at 3935 W. Maule Avenue in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas has no shortage of rental homes, with the monthly rate often hovering between $1,000 and $2,000 a month.

Some landlords, however, charge the price of a new car every four weeks.

A half-dozen or so homes in the Las Vegas area cost at least $20,000 a month in rent, as seen on listing site Zillow. Here’s a look at some of the priciest of the bunch.

9508 Kings Gate Court

■ Monthly rent: $29,995

This seven-bedroom mansion spans 13,223 square feet and was built “with NO expense spared!” the listing says.

It features a hand-forged, wrought-iron staircase, a tennis court, a movie theater, a gym and an elevator.

It’s also next to the mansion that boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather bought last year for $10 million and across the street from the one that NBA star DeMarcus Cousins purchased in 2017.

4381 W. Flamingo Road, unit #57304

■ Monthly rent: $25,000

This 3,300-square-foot penthouse is on the 57th floor of the Palms Place tower, 1.5 miles west of the Strip. It features floor-to-ceiling glass windows, hardwood and marble flooring, and a 1,000 square-foot balcony with a hot tub.

“Great for entertaining!” the listing says.

3935 W. Maule Ave.

■ Monthly rent: $25,000

This 11-bedroom spread has a miniature golf course and a pool table and consists of two “complete homes that were connected,” the listing says.

4 Chartiers Court

■ Monthly rent: $20,000

Spanning 5,740 square feet, this custom house has “a Shabby Chic California couture feel” and features a basketball court and fitness center, according to its listing on Trulia.

5870 W. Oquendo Road

■ Monthly rent: $20,000

This property features a six-bedroom house and a four-bedroom casita. In the main house, the balcony outside the upstairs game room offers views of the Strip, and the swimming pool has a water slide, the listing says.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.