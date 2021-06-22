Resource Expo offers help for first-time homebuyers

The Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority will have a Resource Expo this Saturday for first-time homebuyers.

The Homebuyer Resource Expo offers information for those who are new to the housing market in Southern Nevada. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority will have a Homebuyer Resource Expo this Saturday for first-time buyers.

Information will be available on programs and resources, down payment assistance programs, mortgage lending, money management and credit score improvements, veterans’ home-buying programs and real estate market trends.

Groups taking part include Clark County, Clark County Credit Union, Guild Mortgage, Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals, Community Services of Nevada, Neighborhood Association Corporation of America, Realtor Lenore Scott, Nevada Partners, Las Vegas Coalition and Habitat for Humanity.

The event will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St. It’s free and registration is not required.

Those attending also can receive food assistance from Three Square.

Immunize Nevada will offer COVID-19 vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson — for anyone eligible, 12 years old and up.