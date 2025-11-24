Rooftop solar panels could be a hindrance for homesellers, real estate agents say

Las Vegas Valley real estate agents say solar panels have become a burden for some homesellers and are scaring off some homebuyers in the market.

Solar panels have become a “hindrance” for some luxury homesellers and potential buyers in Las Vegas, according to some real estate agents.

A recent national Re/Max survey found that wellness features such as spas, saunas and pickleball courts now outrank green features such as solar panels for preferred amenities, and Robert Little, a Re/Max agent in Las Vegas, said he would go even farther and say solar panels are clearly not an asset anymore for a luxury listing in 2025.

“I’ve had a multimillion-dollar listing with solar panels, and honestly, it can be a hindrance,” he said. “Unless the solar is paid off, buyers don’t care, even if it lowers energy bills. But when it comes to primary bathrooms and wellness features, absolutely, they’re a priority.”

Little said when it comes to homes in Las Vegas on the higher end of the price scale, solar panels are something a buyer could decide to add later if they see fit, but it’s not something they necessarily want to see on a house they are potentially buying.

“Some even see leased solar systems as a drawback because they prefer to own everything outright and avoid extra payments or agreements,” he said. “And since most newer luxury homes are already built with modern materials and systems, they tend to be more energy efficient than older homes anyway.”

Extra costs

More than 144,000 Nevada homes have solar panels, according to Solar Energy Industries Association Solar Market Insight report, and NV Energy announced recently that those customers will see on average a $12 increase in their utility bills due to the company’s new demand charge.

Mike Roland, founder of Henderson-based The Roland Team, said solar panels can now be a “sticking point” in a potential sale of a house.

“It adds an extra cost that many buyers aren’t interested in, and if there’s a lease or monthly payment, that has to be transferred,” he said. “The buyer also has to qualify for that payment on top of their new mortgage. In some cases, it can even be the deciding factor in whether they qualify for the home. On top of that, solar is pretty much the wild west out here. Companies come and go, and getting transfer paperwork done or even getting someone to answer the phone at times can be a nightmare.”

Multiple real estate agents who spoke to the Review-Journal echoed these sentiments, saying leased solar panels can present problems for homesellers and buyers. They said changing political winds could be playing into the decline of solar panels as the Trump administration doubles down on traditional energy sources such as oil, gas and coal and has removed preferential treatment for wind and solar projects.

Despite the recent negative news regarding rooftop solar panels, Julia Hubbard, the Nevada Program director for Solar United Neighbors, said proper education is crucial around solar panels, pointing to a guide on the company’s website that outlines step-by-step how to properly sell a house with solar panels.

“Not all real estate agents understand or value solar, and it can also certainly add additional layers of complexity to the selling process. And yet, solar can add value,” she said. “There’s a lot of nuance here because, unfortunately, if you’re leasing a system, you can’t add value to your home. However, as utility bills continue to rise, people will continue to go solar in search of relief. Solar isn’t going away, and so if anything, we are encouraging real estate agents to get educated and learn more.”

Solar panel scams are also on the rise in Las Vegas, according to the Nevada State Contractors Board, Illegal contractors install the panels at a house without proper approval, maintenance or education in place.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.