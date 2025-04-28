74°F
Housing

Sales start on newest luxury neighborhood in Lake Las Vegas

La Cova's one-story, front, and two-story model homes are seen at South Shore Lake Las Vegas, o ...
La Cova's one-story, front, and two-story model homes are seen at South Shore Lake Las Vegas, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. La Cova is an exclusive new neighborhood in the guard-gated SouthShore community developed by Tri Pointe Homes. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
La Cova's two-story, left, and one-story model homes are seen at South Shore Lake Las Vegas, on ...
La Cova's two-story, left, and one-story model homes are seen at South Shore Lake Las Vegas, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. La Cova is an exclusive new neighborhood in the guard-gated SouthShore community developed by Tri Pointe Homes. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
La Cova's one-story model home is seen at South Shore Lake Las Vegas, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 202 ...
La Cova's one-story model home is seen at South Shore Lake Las Vegas, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. La Cova is an exclusive new neighborhood in the guard-gated SouthShore community developed by Tri Pointe Homes. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A view from La Cova's one-story model home at South Shore Lake Las Vegas, on Thursday, Jan. 30, ...
A view from La Cova's one-story model home at South Shore Lake Las Vegas, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. La Cova is an exclusive new neighborhood in the guard-gated SouthShore community developed by Tri Pointe Homes. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A wooden staircase is seen inside La Cova's two-story model home at South Shore Lake Las Vegas, ...
A wooden staircase is seen inside La Cova's two-story model home at South Shore Lake Las Vegas, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. La Cova is an exclusive new neighborhood in the guard-gated SouthShore community developed by Tri Pointe Homes. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
La Cova's one-story model home is seen at South Shore Lake Las Vegas, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 202 ...
La Cova's one-story model home is seen at South Shore Lake Las Vegas, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. La Cova is an exclusive new neighborhood in the guard-gated SouthShore community developed by Tri Pointe Homes. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A living room is seen inside La Cova's two-story model home at South Shore Lake Las Vegas, on T ...
A living room is seen inside La Cova's two-story model home at South Shore Lake Las Vegas, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. La Cova is an exclusive new neighborhood in the guard-gated SouthShore community developed by Tri Pointe Homes. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A master bedroom at La Cova's one-story model home at South Shore Lake Las Vegas, on Thursday, ...
A master bedroom at La Cova's one-story model home at South Shore Lake Las Vegas, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. La Cova is an exclusive new neighborhood in the guard-gated SouthShore community developed by Tri Pointe Homes. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Klif Andrews, division president of Tri Pointe Homes Las Vegas, leads a tour of one of La Cova' ...
Klif Andrews, division president of Tri Pointe Homes Las Vegas, leads a tour of one of La Cova's model homes at South Shore Lake Las Vegas, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. La Cova is an exclusive new neighborhood in the guard-gated SouthShore community developed by Tri Pointe Homes. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A contemporary swimming pool is seen at La Cova's two-story model home at South Shore Lake Las ...
A contemporary swimming pool is seen at La Cova's two-story model home at South Shore Lake Las Vegas, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. La Cova is an exclusive new neighborhood in the guard-gated SouthShore community developed by Tri Pointe Homes. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A living room is seen inside La Cova's one-story model home at South Shore Lake Las Vegas, on T ...
A living room is seen inside La Cova's one-story model home at South Shore Lake Las Vegas, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. La Cova is an exclusive new neighborhood in the guard-gated SouthShore community developed by Tri Pointe Homes. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A wooden staircase is seen inside La Cova's two-story model home at South Shore Lake Las Vegas, ...
A wooden staircase is seen inside La Cova's two-story model home at South Shore Lake Las Vegas, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. La Cova is an exclusive new neighborhood in the guard-gated SouthShore community developed by Tri Pointe Homes. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2025 - 2:50 pm
 

Home sales have started at Tri Pointe’s newest luxury neighborhood in Lake Las Vegas.

Tucked in the back of SouthShore, the new luxury community will bring 42 one- and two-story resort-style homes to the already exclusive, double-gated, guard-protected development, the homebuilder announced. The community will be located along three peninsulas bordering the 32-acre Lake Las Vegas with six different home styles for buyers to choose from ranging anywhere from around $2 million to $4 million and 2,800 to 4,200 square feet.

“La Cova introduces a new pinnacle for resort-style living in Las Vegas,” said Klif Andrews, division president of Tri Pointe Homes Las Vegas. “La Cova is an alluring opportunity for luxury buyers who want every day to feel like a getaway.”

Across six different floor plans, the homes feature Mediterranean and Tuscan influences, with luxury amenities like casitas, indoor-outdoor living, flex spaces for home gyms or office spaces, infinity pools and pocket doors, the homebuilder said.

Two model homes, Residence Two and Residence Five, are now open by appointment for tours, according to Tri Pointe.

Residence Two is a one-story property with 3,183 square feet, two beds to two-and-a-half beds, three baths to three-and-a-half baths and a three-bay garage. Residence Five is a two-story home, and the largest style available for homebuyers, with 4,225 square feet, four beds, four-and-a-half baths and a four-bay garage.

Tri Pointe homes has multiple other communities planned for the Las Vegas area, alongside their eight communities already open. There are plans for another Lake Las Vegas community called Lakeside Ridge and two other luxury communities in Summerlin, although La Cova is the “highest end at the moment,” according to Andrews.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

