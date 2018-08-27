San Diego firm buys its second Las Vegas rental complex

Logan Capital Advisors’ purchase of the 208-unit Oasis Sierra, on West Charleston Boulevard near Rainbow Boulevard, follows its June acquisition of the 255-unit Elysian at Southern Highlands, a townhouse complex near the M Resort, for more than $64 million.

Logan Capital Advisors acquired the Oasis Sierra apartment complex, 7001 W. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas for $36 million. (Logan Capital Advisors)

A San Diego real estate firm has bought its second Las Vegas rental complex.

Logan Capital Advisors acquired the 208-unit Oasis Sierra, 7001 W. Charleston Blvd. near Rainbow Boulevard, said Paul Runkle, director of acquisitions.

The $36.1 million purchase closed Aug. 9, property records show.

Runkle said last week that Oasis Sierra is “a very nice building in a solid location” along transportation corridors and near retail.

The complex was built in 1998 and was more than 95 percent occupied at the time of sale, he said.

Logan’s purchase follows its June acquisition of the 255-unit Elysian at Southern Highlands, a townhouse complex not far from the M Resort, for more than $64 million.

