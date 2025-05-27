See inside Las Vegas mansion that sold for $14.7M — PHOTOS

The architecture of the mansion, which was built in 2020, is described as “modern minimalist” with “artistic sophistication.”

Located at 14 Magic Stone Lane, the home was listed for $16.95 million and sold for $14.7 million. Boasting over 14,300 square feet, six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, the home sits on a 0.79-acre lot in one of the most luxurious neighborhoods in Las Vegas: the Azure subdivision of Las Vegas. (Courtesy IS Luxury)

The most expensive Las Vegas-area home to sell in April was a “true architectural marvel,” according to the listing.

The mansion in Las Vegas’ The Ridges neighborhood was listed for $16.95 million but sold for $14.7 million, according to Las Vegas Realtors. The residence on Magic Stone Lane boasts over 14,300 square feet, with six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, according to the listing on the Multiple Listing Service.

The seller was Good Luck Home LLC, according to Clark County property records. The buyer is Las Vegas personal injury attorney Steve Dimopoulos, according to public records. Ivan Sher, owner of IS Luxury, was the listing agent.

The architecture of the mansion, which was built in 2020, is described as “modern minimalist” with “artistic sophistication,” blending light colors with natural stone finishes, according to the listing. The home blends indoor and outdoor together like most luxury homes of the present day, with loads of natural light and large pocket doors.

Walking inside the home, residents are welcomed by a great room with 24-foot ceilings, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows and pocket doors, opening to the expansive outside, according to the listing. Inside the kitchen, two contrasting black and white, 15-feet natural stone islands accent the space, with top-of-the-line appliances to boot.

The primary suite has pocket doors, as well, opening to a large balcony and view of the mountains, to complement the biophilic design, according to the listing. Additionally, the master has its own wellness spa.

The inside amenities don’t stop there. They include a wet bar, indoor basketball court, a sports room and an elevator. There are also two garages, fitting 12 cars in total.

Outside is a world of its own, with a large infinity pool, covered kitchen, a fire pit and pickleball court.

With almost exclusively multi-million-dollar homes with ultra-modern architecture, The Ridges has positioned itself as one of the most luxurious neighborhoods in Las Vegas. Home to wealthy individuals and celebrities like Jillette Penn and Carlos Santana, the neighborhood’s amenities match the residents and their price points, including their clubhouse and trails.

The Azure subdivision is located in the southwest corner of the neighborhood, featuring desert contemporary custom homes.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.