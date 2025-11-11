See inside this west Las Vegas penthouse that sold for $9.7M

Take a tour of a fully remodeled penthouse at a luxury high-rise condomiumum complex near Summerlin in west Las Vegas.

The 16th floor penthouse in One Queensridge Place closed on Thursday for $9.7 million. It is 6,400 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms (Anthony Spiegel)

The 16th floor penthouse in One Queensridge Place closed on Thursday for $9.7 million. Here it is prior to renovation. (Anthony Spiegel)

A fully remodeled penthouse at a luxury high-rise condomiumum complex near Summerlin in west Las Vegas recently sold for $9.7 million.

The 16th floor penthouse that sold in late October is “an unbelievably special unit,” said listing agent Anthony Spiegel of Palm Drive powered by Lusso. The property was originally listed for $9,995,000.

This floor plan is the largest of the penthouse units at 6,400 square feet, with four of them across the property. At One Queensridge Place, penthouses are on the 15th to 17th floors and its Crown Units, which are the largest, are on the 18th floor.

One Queensridge Place, built by custom homebuilder Yohan Lowie in 2007, consists of two 18-floor towers, with 219 units in total.Spiegel described the complex as essentially a vertical custom home community.

Even though the penthouse had a $9 million-plus price tag, Spiegel said, the property was priced at-market value, coming in at $1,561 per square-foot. Other high-rise condos could sell upwards of $3,000 per square foot, he said.

In another city like Hong Kong, this “outlier” penthouse could have gone for $40 million, Spiegel said.

The penthouse previously sold in 2021 for $5.6 million, at $874 per square-foot, but the previous owner completely remodeled and “gutted” the unit, changing the floor plan and overall look of the unit. This is what made the unit unique to the property, said Spiegel, with most of the units still in their original condition when the property opened in 2007.

“If I had to guess, 5 percent of the units look like this,” said Spiegel. “The rest of them either are in original condition because they were such good quality, or they’re effectively in original condition, but they’ve maybe redone a bathroom or countertops.”

‘Benefits of a high-rise’

Buyers of a Las Vegas condo are looking for convenience, with One Queensridge Place delivering “the single-family sort of culture and vibe and layout but with the benefits of a high rise,” Spiegel said.

“This person is going to live in Las Vegas, maybe six months and one day out of the year,” said Spiegel of potential buyers. “They don’t want to deal with the pool guy or the gardener.”

On paper, the single-family unit has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a six-car garage, with multiple luxury amenities in-unit and in the building. Spiegel describes the residence as “austere,” with extreme attention to detail.

Going up, residents have their own express elevator entry into the unit, delivering them right to the foyer. A small sitting area with built-in bookcases is to the left, with the guest bedroom and emergency exit to the right.

Walking further into the unit, residents are met with the kitchen and living room, complete with marble accents and more built-in amenities, like the refrigerator, television and vapor fireplace.

The kitchen and living room open up to the balcony, which has panoramic views of the city, from Lone Mountain to South Point casino-hotel. Additionally, each bedroom has sliding glass doors, opening up to the expansive views.

The primary bedroom has its own sitting area, even more built-in features, like a mini fridge, complete with an ensuite bathroom, which has two separate closets and dressing areas.

Other luxury amenities include home automation, a wet bar, wine cooler and a home theater. Within the building, residents can utilize the amenities, which include a complimentary barista, great room, a kitchen and dining room, a dog park, pools, social events and even detached casitas which can be booked nightly for residents’ guests.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.