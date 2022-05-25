Shaq’s luxury Las Vegas house up for sale

The NBA Hall of Famer seeks to sell the home for $3 million.

Former NBA great Shaquille O'Neal's house in Las Vegas, seen here, is listed for $3 million. (Corcoran Global Living)

Shaquille O’Neal is looking to cash in on his luxury Las Vegas home.

The 7-foot-1 basketball Hall of Famer put his 4,824-square-foot house near Sunset Park on the market this month. Priced at $3 million, the two-story house has been “completely remodeled,” sits on more than an acre of land and features a circular driveway, custom cabinetry, “lush” grounds, a putting green, a new pool and a casita, according to marketing materials.

Real estate brokerage Corcoran Global Living announced Monday that Stacy Conner, vice president of its sports and entertainment division, has the listing for O’Neal’s residence.

“This is an extraordinary property with incredible attention to detail and appointments for a luxurious and elegant lifestyle,” Conner said in the release.

The home, off Pecos Road south of Sunset Road, last sold in July for $1.95 million, property records show.

Conner told the Review-Journal on Wednesday that not every luxury buyer wants a desert contemporary home in Southern Nevada and that there has been “quite a bit” of interest in her new listing.

Las Vegas’ housing market overall has seen a drop in sales lately as mortgage rates climb and rising prices keep setting new records. Given their especially big price tags, luxury homes comprise a fraction of all sales in the region and cater to wealthy buyers, though Conner said she’s noticed a bit of a slowdown in her business compared with last year’s buying boom.

But she’s still seeing people who are interested in moving to Las Vegas amid the valley’s growing pro sports scene, and people are moving businesses here, too, Conner said.

O’Neal, 50, was a first overall NBA draft pick and spent nearly 20 years in the league, racking up numerous awards, All-Star Game selections and other accolades. He was inducted into the basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

On the court, he was known for thunderous dunks and lousy free throws. Off the court, he appeared in several movies over the years, including the 1997 box-office bomb “Steel,” which the Phoenix Film Festival — in its recap of Shaq’s five worst films — deemed as “probably the worst superhero movie ever made.”

Shaq boasts other connections to Las Vegas beyond the luxury house now for sale.

He and partners opened the Big Chicken sandwich shop just east of the Strip in 2018, and Mayor Carolyn Goodman gave him a key to the city in October after O’Neal’s foundation teamed up to donate $200,000 to renovate basketball courts at Las Vegas’ Doolittle Complex.

Shaq also bought a house in Southern Highlands, at the southern edge of the valley, in early 2020 for $765,000 and sold it last June for $1 million, property records indicate.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.