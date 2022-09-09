Silverton owner plans new apartment complex next door to hotel-casino

The five-story, 290-unit project would feature an indoor golf simulator, a courtyard with hammocks and bocce ball, and units ranging from 600 to 1,346 square feet.

Silverton hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Silverton hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Silverton hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Silverton hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Silverton hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Silverton hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Silverton owner Ed Roski is looking to add another feature at his Las Vegas resort: an apartment complex.

The five-story, 290-unit project would be built next to the hotel-casino’s parking garage, according to Clark County records. Plans call for the complex to include a porte-cochère, an indoor golf simulator, a courtyard with hammocks and bocce ball area and units ranging from 600 to 1,346 square feet.

Clark County commissioners approved the project plans Wednesday.

Silverton CEO Craig Cavileer told the Review-Journal that the resort’s operators “do not have any comment on the project” at this time.

The apartment complex, off Blue Diamond Road just west of Interstate 15, could house hundreds of people right near a casino-resort, and it wouldn’t be the first of its kind in Southern Nevada.

Apartment developer The Calida Group opened a 286-unit upscale rental complex next to the Palms last year. Ovation Development also filed plans with the city of Henderson last year for a 55-and-older, 249-unit apartment complex behind Sunset Station.

Roski, the billionaire president and chairman of Southern California’s Majestic Realty Co., has brought multiple additions to the Silverton over the past several years.

Work crews broke ground in 2018 on Silverton Village, a project that includes a 150-room Hyatt Place hotel and stand-alone retail space with such eateries as Blaze Pizza and Firehouse Subs.

Nevada’s first Cracker Barrel restaurant and store opened just south of the Silverton, on Roski-owned land, in 2016. A Florida developer also opened an 18-story timeshare tower beside the Silverton, on land purchased from Roski, around that time as well.

The timeshare complex, called The Berkley Las Vegas, has the Silverton name at the top of the high-rise.

Other changes at the Silverton are currently in the works. Its 300-room hotel closed this summer for a $45 million overhaul, with a news release saying it would be remodeled in a “rustic-luxe” design.

The adjacent pool deck was also put out of service for the project, but the rest of the resort, including the casino, restaurants and aquarium attraction, will remain open during the renovations, the release said.

The hotel and pool are scheduled to reopen early next year.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.