Steve Wynn finds buyer for Las Vegas mansion

The Summerlin estate has been on and off the market over the past few years and was priced at $24.5 million last fall.

Steve Wynn is under contract to sell his mansion in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen here. (Corcoran Global Living)

Steve Wynn's mansion in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen in this photo provided to the Review-Journal in 2020, is under contract to sell. (The Ivan Sher Group/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)

Steve Wynn's mansion in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen in this photo provided to the Review-Journal in 2020, is under contract to sell. (The Ivan Sher Group/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)

Steve Wynn's mansion in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen in this photo provided to the Review-Journal in 2020, is under contract to sell. (The Ivan Sher Group/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)

Steve Wynn's mansion in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, seen in this photo provided to the Review-Journal in 2020, is under contract to sell. (The Ivan Sher Group/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)

Steve Wynn lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch with his wife Andrea Hissom before the Raiders take on the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Billionaire Steve Wynn has a buyer for his lavish Las Vegas mansion.

The 80-year-old former casino developer is under contract to sell his 15,000-square-foot Summerlin house, listing broker Kristen Routh-Silberman confirmed Thursday.

The home, which has been on and off the market over the past few years, was priced at $24.5 million last fall. A sale has been pending since March 18, its listing history on Zillow shows.

Routh-Silberman, of Corcoran Global Living, declined to identify the buyer, citing a nondisclosure agreement, nor would she confirm the sales price until the deal closes.

But she said that the purchase is expected to close by the end of May and that the home is not selling above the asking price.

She also said the house received three offers, all of which were all-cash.

Wynn’s mansion, 1717 Enclave Court, off Town Center Drive at Summerlin Parkway, has six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. It sits along the TPC Summerlin golf course and features a private movie room, a climate-controlled wine cellar, a crystal staircase, silk drapery and carpets, and marble pillars, according to listing materials.

Wynn bought the place in 2018 for $13 million, property records show. It went up for sale in June 2020 at $25 million, with the listing brokers at the time saying it had recently undergone a $16 million renovation.

The asking price dropped to $19.5 million in December 2020, and the listing was removed altogether in March 2021. It went back on the market in October.

Wynn developed several massive hotel-casinos on Las Vegas Boulevard. Starting in the 1980s, he built The Mirage, Treasure Island, Bellagio, Wynn Las Vegas and Encore.

He laid the groundwork for another big development on the Strip when his company, Wynn Resorts, announced a deal in December 2017 to acquire 38 acres of land next to Fashion Show mall for $336 million.

The next month, The Wall Street Journal reported allegations that Wynn had a decadeslong pattern of sexual misconduct. Wynn, who called the claims “preposterous,” soon resigned as chairman and CEO of his company, citing “an avalanche of negative publicity.”

According to Forbes magazine, Wynn’s net worth exceeds $3 billion.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.