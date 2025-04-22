81°F
Housing

Steve Wynn’s former Atlantic City penthouse condo for sale for $2.1M — PHOTOS

A penthouse condominium formerly owned by Steve Wynn in Atlantic City on the Jersey Shore. (Stephanie Luongo)
One of the bedrooms in a penthouse condominium formerly owned by Steve Wynn in Atlantic City on the Jersey Shore. The condo recently was listed for $2.1 million. (Stephanie Luongo)
A view of the exterior of the Jersey Shore condominium building where Steve Wynn used to own a penthouse. (Stephanie Luongo)
The living room of a penthouse condominium formerly owned by Steve Wynn in Atlantic City on the Jersey Shore. (Stephanie Luongo)
The kitchen of a penthouse condominium formerly owned by Steve Wynn in Atlantic City on the Jersey Shore. (Stephanie Luongo)
An office space in a penthouse condominium formerly owned by Steve Wynn in Atlantic City on the Jersey Shore. (Stephanie Luongo)
Realtor Stephanie Luongo. (Stephanie Luongo)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2025 - 11:45 am
 

An Atlantic City penthouse condominium formerly owned by Steve Wynn is on the market for $2.1 million.

The property, located along the boardwark on the famous Jersey Shore, has five bedrooms with six full bathrooms.

Listing real estate agent Stephanie Luongo said the property is “one of a kind” for the area, given its size and history — most condos on the shoreline are a maximum of three bedrooms.

“Wynn owned this while he owned the Golden Nugget. He owned unit 3403 before it was converted to a massive double unit,” she said in an email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “There is nothing like it at the Jersey Shore. It is 7,500 square feet on the 34th floor with views for days. It is the perfect palace in the sky for anyone looking for a giant penthouse that they can lock up and leave.”

According to property records that Luongo shared with the Review-Journal, Wynn bought the property in 1986 for an undisclosed amount and sold it in 1994 for $350,000. The property, which is part of the Ocean Club, also has a gourmet kitchen and access to such amenities as a pool, fitness center and hot tub.

Wynn has said he ceased being a public figure when he left Wynn Resorts in February 2018, after allegations that he had sexually harassed and coerced some of his female employees. Wynn, who built some of the most iconic resorts on the Strip, denied the allegations but paid a $10 million fine to Nevada gaming regulators and agreed to no longer have involvement in the industry.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

