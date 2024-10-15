63°F
Steve Wynn’s former Lake Tahoe mansion sells

The former Wynn Estate in Lake Tahoe. It is situated on 5 pristine acres with 210 feet of private, sandy beachfront. (Miles Minno Photography)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

Wynn Resorts co-founder and ex-CEO Steve Wynn’s former Lake Tahoe mansion has sold for $62 million.

The 12,661-square-foot main residence on the lakefront property features seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, according to the listing.

According to property records, Wynn sold the property for $17 million in 1998, and six years ago it sold for $31 million. The Wynn Estate was the most expensive property listed for sale on Lake Tahoe.

Christine Perry of Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno represented both the buyer and the seller for the property. She said the property, which is dubbed The Old Forge Estate was originally listed in September for $76 million, lowered in May to $68.9 million and went into escrow on Sept. 16.

“The iconic Old Forge Wynn Estate, originally built in 1994 by renowned hotelier Steve Wynn, is a rare gem situated on 5 pristine acres with 210 feet of private, sandy beachfront,” she said in an email response to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “This generational home rarely comes on the market, and the discerning buyer recognizes the unparalleled value of such an extraordinary property. This transaction marks a significant moment in Lake Tahoe’s luxury real estate landscape, setting a new benchmark for exclusive estates in the region.”

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Perry said the buyers are from the San Francisco Bay area and the sellers are Nora Lacey, the founder of the biotech company Cell Marque and her husband Dr. Michael Lacey who is a pathologist. They bought the property in 2017.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

