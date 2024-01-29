Steve Wynn’s former Summerlin mansion back on market

The property was last bought in 2022 for $17.5 million. See how much it has gone up in price.

Steve Wynn's former Summerlin mansion as pictured in 2021. (Photo: Corcoran Global Living)

Steve Wynn's former Summerlin mansion as pictured in 2021. (Photo: Corcoran Global Living)

Steve Wynn’s former Summerlin mansion is back on the market for $24.5 million.

The six-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 15,000-square-foot property is currently owned by Simon Dolan and Sabrina Messissi, according to Clark County property records. They purchased the house — which was originally built in 2001 — back in May 2022 for $17.5 million.

The Country Club Hills 2 property sits on 1.41 acres, and the listing describes it as a “luxurious private European-styled estate.” The listing agent is Elizabeth Schwartz Fray of Urban Nest Realty.

The house also features a movie theater room, two gyms, pool, spa and six-car garage.

Wynn recently slashed the sale price for his Beverly Hills mansion by nearly half, first listing the 11-bedroom, 27,150-square-foot mansion for $125 million in 2021. The sale price has now been dropped to $75 million, a discount of $50 million, according to the new listing.

Last year Nevada officials banned Wynn from its gaming industry and imposed a $10 million fine for embarrassing the industry.

Luxury real estate prices across the country dropped in 2023 after a record-breaking previous two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to online real estate brokerage Redfin. Home sales worth more than $1 million are generally considered part of the luxury market, but it varies by area.

