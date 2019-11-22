59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Housing

Successful house flippers share their secrets

By Gabrielle Olya GoBankingRates.com
November 22, 2019 - 12:56 pm
 

House flipping shows are all over HGTV, where you can see pros with entire teams flip homes using seemingly unlimited resources to turn huge profits. But you don’t need a TV crew and an on-camera personality to be a successful house flipper.

GOBankingRates spoke to four flippers, many of whom have turned six-figure profits on their investments. See their incredible before and after home transformations, and find out their best tips for how to start flipping houses yourself.

He used online marketing to find his flip

(Brian Rudderow)
(Brian Rudderow)

Brian Rudderow, CEO and owner of HBR Colorado, has successfully flipped homes throughout Colorado.

“I use online marketing and search engine optimization to drive leads to my own personal website,” he said of how he finds his flips.

One of his most successful flips was a Colorado Springs home he purchased for $75,000.

“It was in a great neighborhood where the real estate values were skyrocketing,” said Rudderow.

How he flipped it

(Brian Rudderow)
(Brian Rudderow)

Rudderow invested $60,000 to make a full renovation of the home that included new siding, a new roof, a new deck, new flooring and a new kitchen. He also finished the basement and remodeled the bathroom. Thanks to his improvements and an eye for finding a home with resale potential, Rudderow was able to sell the home for $249,900.

Profit made: $114,900

He purchased a bank-owned property

(Lukasz Kukwa)
(Lukasz Kukwa)

Lukasz Kukwa, a real estate advisor with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Westfield, New Jersey, and owner of the renovation company, Kukwa Homes + Design, purchased and flipped a bank-owned home in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

“The property was an outdated home that had a lot of potential,” he said. “It was a bank-owned home, which meant it was in good shape and that the title was clear. This is one thing that can hinder a deal when purchasing a distressed home in a private sale. When purchasing a bank-owned property, it means that the lien holder purchased or took the property back at auction and maintained it, cleared any ‘clouds on the title’ and listed it in on the retail market.”

He paid $270,00 for the potential flip.

How he flipped it

(Lukasz Kukwa)
(Lukasz Kukwa)

“The home was already an attractive style and layout, and the challenge was to bring those features out even more,” said Kukwa.

He spent $50,000 on renovations.

“I altered the floor plan by removing walls and creating an open floor plan in the kitchen, dining and living room area,” said Kukwa.

He also installed a new roof, windows and siding, converted a half-bath to a full bathroom, added a sliding door in the den leading to a new paver patio, installed a new HVAC system, put in all new plumbing and new electrical lights, updated the basement, and added new concrete outlining the driveway and walkway in front and along the side of the house, as well as decorative stone on the facade.

“All this was done to add value, as well as provide a layout that was standard and expected for buyers in this particular area,” said Kukwa. “Other than that, the scope of the work was cosmetic — picking the right finishes in order to deliver on a style that justified the asking price, but also offered potential buyers a superior product to the competition.”

The house sold for $425,000 after just seven days on the market.

Profit made: $105,000

He took a risk on a termite-infested home

(Uriah Dortch)
(Uriah Dortch)

Uriah Dortch, a professional home buyer and broker with The Inspiring Investment, spotted his best flip while driving on a back road on the way home from his rental property.

“I noticed a little ‘for sale’ sign stuck up in the corner of the window,” he said. “I slammed on my brakes, threw it in reverse as fast as I could and pulled in the driveway. The house was located in a little neighborhood called Lockwood in Raleigh, North Carolina. It made a great flip because the neighborhood was quickly turning — homes were being renovated on the same street and selling quickly. Another good reason it made a great flip was that it was in terrible condition. After some drawn-out negotiations with the sellers, we settled at $72,000 for the purchase price.”

How he flipped it

(Katie Dortch/Uriah Dortch)
(Katie Dortch/Uriah Dortch)

The original home had an “awkward” front door and right side and was also infested by termites.

“We quickly decided to tear down the whole right side of the house, which allowed for the opportunity [to add] vaulted ceilings and a large front porch addition,” said Dortch. “The change in the roofline, porch and centered entry drastically changed the curb appeal of the home. Inside, the layout also underwent a transformation. Whereas before you entered through a janky side porch, now the front door opens to the living/dining/kitchen area. Additionally, we took some space from one of the bedrooms to add a second bathroom and create a more functional mudroom/laundry room.”

All these changes and upgrades came in at a grand total of $126,400.

“We sold the home the first weekend it was on market for $350,000 — exactly what we listed it for,” said Dortch.

Profit made: $151,600

He bought his flip wholesale

(Adam Mitchell)
(Adam Mitchell)

“We generally find most of our houses from our own marketing efforts; however, this home we flipped in Dallas came from another investor who wholesaled it to us,” said Adam Mitchell, owner of We Buy Houses Fast in Dallas.

Mitchell purchased his profitable flip for $178,000.

“We thought this house would make a good flip because it had good square footage at 1,505 square-feet, and the neighborhood was transitioning from older, run-down homes to remodeled or new build homes,” he said.

How he flipped it

(Adam Mitchell)
(Adam Mitchell)

“We gutted the entire house, added a new bathroom and added two new bedrooms to make the home a four-bedroom, two-bathroom,” said Mitchell.

He spent $80,000 on the renovations and sold the home for $330,000.

Profit made: $72,000

How to flip a house successfully

Flipping houses can be risky, but if done right it can be a great investment. GOBankingRates asked these successful house flippers for their best tips so that you can flip homes successfully, too.

Study up

“The most important knowledge required is real estate market specifics and trends, and an understanding of how a home is built,” said Kukwa. “You need to know what phases of the work come first after the acquisition, as well as how to effectively schedule, budget and plan for setbacks while keeping multiple things moving forward at once. The best way to find success is to understand the different areas and phases of construction to be able to manage the project — the construction end of the business is a large part of the process, but a very fragmented industry.”

Look for the worst house on the best street

To find a profitable flip, look for a fixer-upper in a great area, said Dortch.

It’s all about the numbers

“The key to any flip is the numbers — what you buy it for, the renovation costs and what you can sell it for,” said Mitchell. “If the numbers are tight going into a project, stay away from it because you will always run into unforeseen issues that will drive your repair budget up.”

Budget for closing costs

“Budget for closing costs such as realty transfer tax and all associated closing costs that come with selling a home, as well as for taxes after the project is complete,” said Kukwa.

Budget for the unexpected

“Plan on contingencies,” said Dortch. “The bigger the project, the bigger your contingency [budget] should be.”

Purchase renovation materials yourself

Contractors typically upcharge for material costs, so Rudderow recommends ordering them yourself and having them delivered directly to the home to save money.

Make smart hires

“During the project, you need to be able to hire smart for subs and contractors who can do quality work on your budget and won’t cut corners, waste your time or money, or need to be babysat to carry out your vision,” said Kukwa. “Always keep a quality over quantity mindset, and look to build relationships with people who take pride in their work and deliver a quality product.”

Cutting corners on who you hire can result in shoddy workmanship that won’t pass a homeowners’ inspection, which can delay the process of closing and cost you in holding costs — or could even cause the buyer to drop out of the deal.

Remodel to the neighborhood

“If everyone is putting in granite and hardwood floors in a neighborhood, you need to do the same thing,” said Mitchell.

Don’t overdo it

“Do not over-develop or over-renovate for the area in which you are selling or the buyer pool you will be selling to,” said Kukwa. “Many times beginners invest funds into the wrong places, such as on higher-end materials or products that will not yield them a return, as their buyer pool in that price point will not pay more for those choices and/or the comps in the area you are renovating in won’t cover the extra money you put out for these items and work.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How to Make Big Bucks By Flipping Your House

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Fire damages 7 cars at Las Vegas airport parking garage - VIDEO
Firefighters on Saturday morning extinguished a car blaze that damaged six other vehicles in a parking garage at McCarran International Airport. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Changes Everything: Grandma - LVCVA ad
"Grandma" is a new television spot from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority prepared to entice visitors to come during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
Vegas Changes Everything: Chaos - LVCVA ad
"Chaos" is a new television spot from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority prepared to entice visitors to come during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
New allegations involved Steve, Elaine Wynn - VIDEO
The new allegations were presented Friday in a motion that included a 2018 affidavit, alleging former hairstylist Jorgen Nielsen tried to convince a friend to say Steve Wynn raped her and that she bore his son. The affidavit also included new allegations suggesting Elaine Wynn and Nielson orchestrated the assault scandal. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fitness chain Life Time acquires former Sullivan Square site
Fitness chain Life Time has acquired the former Sullivan Square site in Las Vegas for $14 million. The southwest valley property, across the street from Ikea, is little more than a giant hole in the ground. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas in Primm outlet mall changing its name - VIDEO
Chad Dillow, co-owner of Step Right Up, is building his attraction at Prizm Outlets, which recently changed it name from Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas, in Primm. It will include 3D trick art, ax throwing, escape rooms and carnival-themed games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
O.J. Simpson files lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan over TMZ story - VIDEO
A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas defamed O.J. Simpson when hotel employees told TMZ he was kicked out of the casino “for belligerence” in November 2017. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Phil Maloof on selling his Palms Place penthouse.
Phil Maloof sold his 59th-floor penthouse at Palms Place. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bleutech announces Las Vegas land purchase deal
Bleutech Park Properties reached a purchase agreement for 210 acres at Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, project spokesman Tom Letizia announced Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at a news conference at the M Resort. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stolen Dodge Challenger found, suspect arrested - VIDEO
A $250,000 custom-built Dodge Challenger was stolen on Oct. 30, 2019, just before it was to be displayed at the Specialty Equipment Market Association trade show in Las Vegas this week. The thief was found by an Nevada Highway Patrol trooper, who rammed the trooper's car with the Challenger and got away. The suspect was ultimately arrested and the car recovered. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terbine's, a tech firm, decision to relocate business from Bay Area to Las Vegas
Terbine's, a tech firm, decision to relocate business from Bay Area to Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A walk through the historic Huntridge Theater in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The Huntridge Theater became a musical venue in 1992 and was a staging ground for groups on the rise and alternative superstars, from Smashing Pumpkins to Sarah McLachlan, the Deftones, Nine Inch Nails, Green Day and Fugazi. The venue has been closed since 2004. This video, taken on Oct. 31, 2019, shows what's left of the theater after 15 years. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International looking to sell another property
MGM Resorts International is working to sell its MGM Grand property on the Las Vegas Strip. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Developer Sam Cherry reveals plans for shareDOWNTOWN.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilwoman Olivia Diaz will attend this event where plans are revealed for a future apartment complex in the Arts District. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Convention Center expansion update - VIDEO
Take a drive outside of the new Las Vegas Convention Center expansion project. (Severiano Galvan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience - VIDEO
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo took place at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Southern Nevada could set a new resale-price record in coming months.
The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes – the bulk of the market – was $310,000 in September. Before the economy crashed last decade, prices peaked in June 2006 at $315,000, according to the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Walmart container park in Henderson - VIDEO
Henderson could be home to a container park associated with a Walmart Inc. initiative. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World construction update - Video
Resorts World Las Vegas continues its construction on the Las Vegas Strip. Review-Journal studio host Aaron Drawhorn and business reporter Rick Velotta go over the newest updates in the construction. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recession lessons could help Las Vegas face next slump - VIDEO
While the last economic downturn had a dramatic impact on local casinos, most experts expect the industry will be better able to weather the storm during the next recession. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
St. Rose Parkway Construction - Video
St. Rose Parkway continues to have construction along the six-and-a-half mile road. Review-Journal studio host Aaron Drawhorn and business reporter Eli Segall go over the construction projects that are coming to Henderson.
MGM and victims of Oct. 1 reach settlement agreement - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International and lawyers representing potentially thousands of victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip have reached a tentative settlement of between $735 million and $800 million. (Mat Luschek /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Live music and EDM dominate the night on day 2 of A’Le’Innstock
After sunset bands rocked the crowds at A’Le’Innstock in Rachel, Nevada on the second night of the event.
iPhone 11 Release
Local Las Vegas long time Apple product consumer shares her excitement for the new iPhone 11 release Downtown Summerlin. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lihi Levin talks about a mobil app Dropit - VIDEO
Lihi Levin, regional manager at Dropit Shopping, talks about a mobil app Dropit. The app lets customers leave their shopping bags at a store then have them delivered the same day to their home or hotel so they can shop without carrying multiple bags all day. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
North Las Vegas company prepares for Mars - VIDEO
Robert Bigelow and his Bigelow Aerospace manufacturing facility played host to eight NASA astronauts and 60 engineers this week getting to know the company’s B330 autonomous, expandable space station. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas developer talks about a new apartment complex called “the yoU”
Frank Marretti lll, founder of G2 Capital Development, talks about his new apartment complex called “the yoU” near UNLV. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The last remaining Sigma Derby game in Las Vegas
Derek Stevens, owner of the D Las Vegas, talks about the last remaining Sigma Derby horse racing game in Las Vegas inside his casino floor. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST