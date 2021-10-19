Summerlin developer launching new community outside Phoenix

Howard Hughes Corp. announced plans for Douglas Ranch, a nearly 37,000-acre master-planned community in Phoenix’s West Valley.

Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Corp. is launching an even bigger community in the Phoenix area, as it sets out to build another medium-sized city in the desert.

Hughes Corp. announced plans Tuesday for Douglas Ranch, a nearly 37,000-acre master-planned community west of Phoenix. Douglas Ranch is slated to feature 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development, according to a news release.

Texas-based Hughes Corp. said in a securities filing that it acquired the land mass for around $600 million.

Residential lot sales are expected to start in the first half of next year, with the first “village,” the 3,000-acre Trillium, located in Buckeye, Arizona, the company announced.

Douglas Ranch would be significantly larger than Summerlin, which spans 22,500 acres along the Las Vegas Valley’s western rim, boasts more than 100,000 residents, and commands some of the highest home and land prices in Southern Nevada.

Hughes Corp. sells land to homebuilders in Summerlin and has developed hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of projects in its commercial core off Sahara Avenue and the 215 Beltway, including the 106-acre Downtown Summerlin open-air mall and the 10,000-fan-capacity Las Vegas Ballpark.

