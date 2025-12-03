Summerlin developer opens bigger community near Phoenix

Teravalis is planned for a total of 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial space.

“Luxury resort in the sky’ listed for almost $13M in Henderson — PHOTOS

Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Communities has opened a master-planned community near Phoenix called Teravalis, seen here. (Howard Hughes Communities)

Summerlin’s developer has opened an even bigger new community near Phoenix.

Howard Hughes Communities, as the developer now calls itself, celebrated the grand opening of Teravalis last month. The 37,000-acre master-planned community in Buckeye, Arizona, welcomed the first residents to its first “village,” Floreo, which itself spans about 3,000 acres, according to a news release.

Located west of Phoenix, Teravalis is planned for a total of 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents, 55 million square feet of commercial space, and 7,000-plus acres of preserved open space, the developer said.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said in the release that “despite what some might say, we can make home ownership a reality for more Arizonans while protecting our water future.”

She said that Teravalis “will be a testament to the fact that water sustainability and growth are not trade-offs. They go hand in hand.”

Development and conversation ‘carefully balanced’

A spokesperson for Texas-based Hughes Communities said in a statement that Arizona’s groundwater management policies are evolving, particularly in areas like Buckeye “where development and conservation must be carefully balanced.”

There are no project-specific government-imposed water restrictions in Teravalis beyond existing statewide and regional policies, although Teravalis has adopted its own “water-conscious practices that exceed current standards,” the developer said.

Each home in Teravalis will have water-efficient fixtures and appliances; the landscaping will feature drought-tolerant plants and drip irrigation; and the developer has built water-reclamation facilities that will treat and reuse all the wastewater produced within the community.

In Las Vegas, the company sells land in Summerlin to homebuilders and has developed hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of projects in the commercial core off Sahara Avenue and the 215 Beltway.

Summerlin spans 22,500 acres along the Las Vegas Valley’s western rim and boasts 130,000 residents, as well as parks, trails, community centers and some of the highest home prices in Southern Nevada.

The developer’s namesake — Howard Hughes, the famed aviator, business tycoon and recluse — acquired the land mass now known as Summerlin in the 1950s.

iFrames are not supported on this page.

$600M land deal

Howard Hughes Communities says it is the “real estate platform” of Howard Hughes Holdings.

This new branding was in use by early September and came after hedge-fund magnate Bill Ackman boosted his ownership stake in Howard Hughes Holdings, with plans to widen its scope of operations.

Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management acquired 9 million newly issued shares in the developer for $900 million, according to an agreement announced in May.

The deal would enable Hughes Holdings to become a diversified holding company by acquiring controlling stakes in operating companies — a shift proposed by Ackman — while still growing its core development and master-planned communities business, according to a news release.

The developer had unveiled plans in fall 2021 for the new master-planned community near Phoenix, then called Douglas Ranch.

At the time, it said that it acquired the land for around $600 million.

In fall 2022, the company said that it broke ground on the community, which by then was called Teravalis.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.