Summerlin estate hits market at $21.4M

The sprawling estate in the Pointe enclave of The Ridges checks every box for ultra-luxury.

A view of the living and dining area of the estate at 5 Promontory Pointe Lane. (Simply Vegas)

Located at 5 Promontory Pointe Lane, this $21.45 million estate has topped the list for the most expensive January listing. It is 13,085 square feet with 5 beds, 8 baths and a six-car garage. (Simply Vegas)

A $21.45 million Summerlin estate is one of the most expensive residences on the market in the Las Vegas Valley.

At 5 Promontory Pointe Lane, the sprawling estate in the Pointe enclave of The Ridges checks every box for ultra-luxury, the listing agent said. The property went on the market in January.

“It sits on one of the highest residential lots in the valley, so it has unobstructed views from all floors of the entire city,” said Gavin Ernstone, broker and owner of Simply Vegas. “There are no homes for miles behind it and backs onto the rural preservation area.”

Don’t let the 2009 build date fool you, this estate has undergone over $6 million in renovations.

With 13,085 square feet, 5 beds, 8 baths and a six-car garage, there is little reason to leave. The master suite alone is over 2,000 square feet, with three “enormous closets” and a 10,000-pound outdoor bathroom tub and shower, according to the listing.

“The tub was actually lowered to the back balcony by helicopter,” said Ernstone. “There’s also a shower outdoors as well, so you can shower in nature with absolutely no chance of anybody seeing you.”

Another main feature is the kitchen, which is suited for home cooks and chefs alike, according to the listing. The large space has two islands with waterfall onyx, three full ovens, a commercial walk-in fridge and freezer, steamer and deep fat frier, among other things.

There is no skimping on luxury. The home also has typical luxe amenities such as pocket doors, movie theater, game room and heated, in-ground, negative edge pool and spa with Strip and golf course views, according to the listing.

Behind three guard gates, The Ridges has 24-hour roving security, over four miles of hiking trails, a community gym with steam rooms, lap pool, recreational pool and other activities, as well as state of the art security cameras.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.