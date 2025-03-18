Summerlin estate listed for $25.75M

The home at The Summit is designed for “grand-scale entertaining” with views of the Strip, unique finishes and opulent amenities.

Live a “rarified” lifestyle with the most expensive home listed for sale in Southern Nevada in February, according to Las Vegas Realtors.

Located at 4918 Summit Overlook Drive in The Summit enclave of Summerlin, the property is listed for $25.75 million, according to Las Vegas Realtors, which manages the Multiple Listing Service. The home is designed for “grand-scale entertaining” with views of the Strip, unique finishes and opulent amenities.

“This is one of the most finely finished homes that I’ve ever shown,” said Ivan Sher of IS Luxury, the listing agent on the property. “Everything is very natural and organic in its finishes.”

The home’s interior is designed and customized by Punch Architecture and Design, an award-winning Las Vegas-based architectural firm. Floor-to-ceiling windows, pocket doors, natural stone finishes and carved stone tubs, sinks and fireplaces bring in a warm environment to emphasize seamless indoor-outdoor living, according to the listing.

The two-level home has four beds, five baths and 7,327 of livable square footage, located on 0.37-acre lot. Each floor has two bedrooms and in the center on the second floor is a “sophisticated New York lounge,” with “dead-on Strip views,” Sher said.

Amenities include a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast bar, waterfall island and butler’s pantry. Outside is views of the mountains and Strip, with a large pool, multiple lounging and grass areas, as well as an outdoor kitchen.

Offering its own set of amenities, The Summit’s club house is just steps away with restaurants, pools, a wellness center, kids’ play area, as well as the community offering hikes and outdoor pursuits.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.