Summerlin mansion once owned by Steve Wynn sells for $17.6M

British businessman Simon Dolan sold his Las Vegas mansion for $17.6 million in June. The home is seen in this photo provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2020 by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties. (Courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)

A British businessman has sold a lavish Las Vegas mansion that was previously owned by former casino magnate Steve Wynn.

And, like prior efforts to sell the massive house over the years, the owner sold it for a big price that was below the even-larger asking price.

Simon Dolan, whose business interests have spanned such industries as accounting, auto racing and aviation, sold his 15,000-square-foot home off Town Center Drive and Summerlin Parkway for $17.6 million, according to property records and listing materials.

The sale closed last month.

The buyer’s identity could not be confirmed. The new owner bought the house through a Delaware-registered limited liability company, and public records obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal do not show who is behind the entity.

Marble and silk

Built in 2001, the six-bedroom, 11-bathroom estate in the Summerlin master-planned community features a home theater system, two gyms, marble flooring and pillars, silk carpets, and a crystal staircase.

It also boasts fountains, a sport court, a custom-designed bronze outdoor fixture, and a six-car lift system in the garage, according to the listing on Zillow.

Dolan did not respond to a request for comment.

His listing agent, Elizabeth Schwartz Fray of Real Broker, said prospective buyers from around the country looked at the house.

Ashton Berkley, an agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, represented the buyer, according to Zillow.

Big prices

The home has a long history of selling for big piles of money that were below the asking prices.

It was priced at $28 million in early 2015, but the price was slashed multiple times over the next few years, to $18 million in spring 2017, according to its listing history on Zillow.

Wynn, a billionaire former casino developer, bought the home in 2018 for $13 million, property records and business-entity filings show.

He listed it for $25 million in mid-2020. He dropped the price months later and then took it off the market for a while. But he put it back up for sale in fall 2021 at a half-million shy of his initial asking price.

He eventually sold the home to Dolan for $17.5 million in spring 2022, property records show.

At the time, Dolan told the Review-Journal that he lived in Monaco but decided to move to the U.S. amid his concerns over Europe’s economy and the “infringement on civil liberties” there during the pandemic.

He said he felt a sense of ambition in Las Vegas, and while he hadn’t worked in the casino or hotel industry, it was something he was “extremely interested in,” he said.

Dolan listed his home in America’s gambling capital for $24.5 million in early 2024 but dropped the price to $19.5 million several months later, according to the listing history.

He ultimately sold the mansion for $100,000 above his purchase price.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.