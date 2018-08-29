Take a look at what $290K can buy in Las Vegas’ housing market

The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes in Las Vegas was $290,000 in July. Here’s a look at what that gets you around the valley.

The house looks like any other around Las Vegas – a stick-and-stucco on a suburban cul-de-sac.

But it also boasts a roller-coaster history – one that mirrors Las Vegas’ boom, bust and climb out from the gutter.

The two-story home, on Rumsfield Court at the valley’s northern edge, sold during the real estate bubble for almost $321,000. But lenders foreclosed during the recession, and soon after, a buyer picked it up for less than half the original sales price.

Nine years later, it’s on the market for $290,000.

The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes in Las Vegas was $290,000 last month, according to the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors. Here’s what that price can get you around the valley, as seen this week on listing site Zillow.

8558 Rumsfield Court, Las Vegas

This three-bedroom, 2,045-square-foot house off Decatur Boulevard and Brent Lane, near Shadow Ridge High School, was sold by builder Richmond American Homes in late 2006. Lenders foreclosed in 2009 as the economy was crashing, and a few months later, it sold for $135,000, property records show.

It features a loft upstairs, granite countertops and new kitchen cabinets, the listing says.

11170 Alora St., Las Vegas

This two-story, 1,816-square-foot house in Southern Highlands, off Interstate 15 at the valley’s southern edge, features an office den area, a downstairs master bedroom and new carpet and paint, the listing says.

Builder KB Home sold it in 2002 for about $164,800, but amid fast-rising property values, it sold in 2006 for $349,000. Lenders foreclosed in late 2007 and sold it in spring 2008 for $225,000, county records show.

2204 Santa Clara Drive, Las Vegas

Built in 1950 – ancient by Las Vegas standards – this one-story, 2,044-square-foot house just east of the Stratosphere has four bedrooms and is “completely renovated,” the listing says.

It boasts new tile and laminate flooring, “plush carpet,” select stainless-steel appliances, and new light fixtures and faucets.

House flippers and twin brothers Phil and Tom Boeckle, founders of PT’s pub, acquired the home in May for $207,500, property records indicate.

620 High Grass Court, Henderson

This one-story, 1,382-square-foot house near Sam Boyd Stadium was built in 1998. It features a pool, quartz countertops and new paint and carpet, the listing says.

Opendoor, a San Francisco startup that’s flipping houses in Las Vegas and other markets, acquired the home in June for $278,600, property records show.

The previous owner bought it in 2013 – for $155,000.

9041 Grenache St., Las Vegas

This two-story, 1,988-square-foot house in the outer southwest valley, off Blue Diamond Road and El Capitan Way, has a fireplace and dining nook, and comes with appliances.

“Priced to sell!!!” the listing says.

The house was built in 2006 and sold that year for almost $335,000. But in 2010, it traded for just $132,000, property records show.

