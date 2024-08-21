The American Nightmare: How housing became Las Vegas’ top issue

Many locals, still recovering from the Great Recession, found themselves thrown for another loop in regards to housing when the pandemic hit

The way you buy or sell a home in Las Vegas is about to change dramatically

Housing has now become a key issue for local residents and politicians are trying to act in different ways. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo is interviewed during the Ovation Development Corporation’s Ceremonial Groundbreaking, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. Joined by other officials from the state, Clark County, and the City of Las Vegas, the new senior housing community, Decatur Rome Senior Apartments, is to bring 276 housing units, including 38 standalone homes and 238 apartments. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Graciela Nevárez (left) and Juan José Nevárez (right) are talking at the dining table of their rented home in North Las Vegas on July 19, 2024. (Jimmy Romo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Juan José Nevárez and his wife, Graciela, moved to the U.S. nearly 40 years ago from Mexico looking for a better life. At one point, the couple owned two homes, renting one out as an investment property.

Then the 2008-09 Great Recession hit and the value of their homes declined. After losing one income and the rate on their adjustable mortgage going up, the couple found themselves no longer able to make the mortgage payments. The couple said the banks were unforgiving and quickly foreclosed on both houses.

Their credit ratings bottomed out as a result, which meant trying to get back into the housing market in the following years was not feasible. Since then, the two have been renting a place in North Las Vegas, and Juan said the prospect of trying to become homeowners again is unattainable. To put it bluntly, Juan Nevárez said the American Dream is no more for them.

“It’s not a dream anymore, it’s a nightmare,” he said. “There are many people who think the U.S is the dream, but in reality those of us who truly live here know it’s not a dream anymore.”

The Nevárezes, like many, were just starting to recover financially from the Great Recession until the COVID-19 pandemic happened. Historically low mortgage rates during that period led to a homebuying frenzy and ultimately higher housing prices. Many who want to reenter the housing market now find themselves unable to afford it with mortgage rates hovering near 7 percent.

Rental and mortgage rates, home prices and home insurance have all gone up exponentially. Americans are getting squeezed by their biggest monthly expense in 2024, and it’s showing. And because of all of this, the rising cost of housing has become a major political issue this year.

Inflation and cost of living are the top election issue for Generation Z and millennials, according to a July poll conducted for U.S. News by Generation Lab and involving 2,040 young adults. Additionally, an Economist/YouGov poll, conducted Aug. 11-13, found 54 percent of voters said the most important issues to them this election year were “inflation/prices,” “jobs and the economy,” “immigration” and “taxes and government spending.”

David Damore, executive director of The Lincy Institute and Brookings Mountain West and a political science professor at UNLV, said the pandemic supercharged the issue of rising housing costs.

“This has really spiked as an issue coming out of COVID,” Damore said. “Whereas before COVID we were still sort of coming out of the Great Recession and housing prices were going up but not at the rate they have been.”

Las Vegas finds itself in an even more precarious situation because of a lack of land. The federal government controls almost all of it in the valley, and the Bureau of Land Management has been slow to release it to developers for projects, and when they do, it’s at a heightened cost and hampered by delays which are further compounded by local bureaucracies.

This has all invariably trickled down to average Las Vegas residents, who, according to the latest figures, can’t afford to live in the valley without spending more than they should on housing, a monumental shift where the working class now finds themselves unable to afford adequate living spaces.

From the top down

Before dropping out of the presidential race, President Joe Biden said lowering housing costs for Americans was a top priority. His administration also announced hundreds of millions of dollars for affordable housing initiatives across the country.

Lawmakers such as U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., have spoken out against corporate investors, many backed by Wall Street hedge funds, buying much of the housing stock. Last year he introduced the Housing Oversight and Mitigation Act, which would curtail artificial rent hikes, but so far the bill lacks bipartisan support.

A UNLV study estimates these investors could own more than 15 percent of the valley’s housing stock and 25 percent of the housing in North Las Vegas alone. Harris has since unveiled a six-point plan for housing if she is elected and one of them is to push Congress to pass legislation that would curtail key tax breaks for investors who buy large numbers of homes.

And in Nevada, making more affordable housing available has bipartisan support.

Earlier this month, Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo attended the unveiling of a senior affordable housing project that will comprise of 276 housing units and 238 apartments in Clark County. Lombardo, a former sheriff of Clark County, ran the crux of his campaign on a tough-on-crime agenda with increased police support as a key concern for residents.

But so far in 2024, Lombardo has twice written Biden asking for the federal government to release land to help alleviate the valley’s real estate crisis which has pinched both the commercial and residential construction.

At the event, Lombardo did not mince words, the valley is not in good shape when it comes to housing.

“We are woefully short,” he said in reference to the estimate the state is short at least 75,000 affordable housing units. Lombardo touched on two key terms in his speech, more available land for development and less red tape.

Pre-COVID to post new world

Redfin’s chief economist Daryl Fairweather said Las Vegas is not alone, as the entire country is dealing with the same issues, however it’s clearly heightened in the valley.

“In Las Vegas, the job market can be very volatile. Las Vegas had one of the biggest rises in unemployment during the pandemic so the city tends to feel shocks from unemployment rises more acutely because of its dependence on tourism, which is very sensitive to how the economy is doing,” she said. “So Las Vegas in particular feels the swings of the economy and the swings of the housing market even more so than the rest of the country.”

Graciela and Juan Nevárez said the American Dream is gone, and in conversations with people back home in Mexico, they tell them things are better here, but have gotten worse since they left their home country.

Juan Nevárez said the math no longer adds up in terms of buying a house in their neighborhood and they are trying to come to grips with being permanent renters.

“They want basically $60,000 for a 20 percent down payment,” he said. “Where are we supposed to get $60,000 for a down payment if our pension is less than $2,000? How many years will we have to save up for that?”

At the end of the day, Graciela Nevárez said they are not striving to live luxurious lives or make tons of money, they just want to own something and feel safe financially after all they’ve been through.

“We don’t want a luxury house,” she said. “What we need is a house like this one we live in, but we can’t afford it, and we can’t say it’s ours.”

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com and Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com.