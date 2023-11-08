The most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada is back on the market

The four bedroom, six bathroom Henderson mansion is listed for $34 million. Take a tour.

The Las Vegas Valley's most expensive house is back on the market. (Photo contributed by Kristen Routh-Silberman)

The Las Vegas Valley's most expensive house is back on the market. (Photo contributed by Kristen Routh-Silberman)

The Las Vegas Valley's most expensive house is back on the market. (Photo contributed by Kristen Routh-Silberman)

The Las Vegas Valley's most expensive house is back on the market. (Photo contributed by Kristen Routh-Silberman)

The Las Vegas Valley's most expensive house is back on the market. (Photo contributed by Kristen Routh-Silberman)

Las Vegas’ most expensive home is back on the market.

The four bedroom, six bathroom Henderson mansion — located at 685 Dragon Peak Park — is listed for $34 million. Clark County property records show it sold for $25 million in 2021 to billionaire Anthony Hsieh, founder of the mortgage firm LoanDepot as the first owner of the newly built property.

The 15,000-square-foot home features a host of amenities including two infinity saltwater pools, one spa, glass wine cellar, game room, library loft and an 11-car garage.

Realtor Kristen Routh-Silberman of Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the listing agent and said one of the main features is that “the living spaces are surrounded by water which give you an immediate sense of calm and connection.”

The house is described in the listing as having “clean modern lines, wide expanses, soaring ceilings and indoor-outdoor transitions (that) create the open feeling of space while capturing sweeping Strip, city and mountain views from every room. Modern, sophisticated living spaces contrast with organic, natural materials, resulting in a feeling of relaxation, warmth, and comfort.”

Routh-Silberman said Hsieh is moving out because he is working on a new home with Blue Heron, which originally built the house.

Luxury sales across the U.S. have become a real estate outlier as the national market is on pace for its worst year since 2008, according to Redfin, an online real estate brokerage. Redfin report that the median sale price for a luxury home rose 9 percent year over year to $1.1 million.

Redfin Senior Vice President of Real Estate Operations Jason Aleem said rich people are simply more immune to overall macroeconomic trends such as raised interest rates and tight housing supply.

“Wealthy homebuyers have more tools to weather the storm of high mortgage rates. Many of them can afford to pay in cash, meaning they’re escaping high mortgage rates altogether. Others are choosing to take on a higher rate and refinance later—an expensive option that isn’t feasible for a lot of lower-income consumers. Affluent Americans are still spending big, in large part because of pandemic savings and resilient housing and stock values.”

Las Vegas new build luxury sales are also currently defying America’s real estate slowdown, as the first six months of 2023 saw the valley record its highest number of sales in excess of $1 million.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.