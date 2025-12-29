The top 10 Las Vegas Valley luxury home sales of 2025 — PHOTOS

The top houses sold in 2025 were located across the Las Vegas Valley and were packed with luxury amenities such as infinity edge pools, over 10,000 square feet of livable space and automated pocket doors galore.

Ranging from $25.25 million to $13.5 million, here are the top 10 houses sold in the valley in 2025.

1. 685 Dragon Peak Drive: $25.25 million

This custom MacDonald Highlands estate tops the list for the year. Sold in July for $25.25 million, this “architecturally significant” Blue Heron home, according to the listing, sprawls across more than 1.2 acres of land. At 12,655 square feet, the home has four bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Known for desert contemporary architecture, the home features biophilic design, natural earth exteriors and water features.

2. 1717 Enclave Court: $17.6 million

Located in Country Club Hills in Summerlin, this European-style estate sold for $17.6 million in June. The home features “one-of-a-kind workmanship,” according to the listing, including archways, fountains and Baroque-style fixtures. With six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, the total livable space is 15,000 square feet, sitting on almost 1½ acres of land. The home has typical luxury features like a chef’s kitchen and temperature-controlled wine cabinets, as well as unique features like custom silk carpets, a crystal staircase, silk and mohair walls and Macassar ebony.

3. 3 Stoneshead Court: $16.25 million

Located in Ascaya, according to the listing this home “doesn’t just make a statement — it tells a story.” The more than 10,000-square-foot estate has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a six-car garage and three kitchens, one inside and two outside. The primary suite itself is two stories with fireplaces, a wet bar, spa bath and his-and-hers closets. Other luxury amenities include stone floors, open-concept living, a glass wine cellar, a kitchen with double faucets, pot filler, custom cabinets, a hidden butler’s pantry, glass elevator and disappearing walls opening to views of the Strip.

4. 68 Sun Glow Lane: $16 million

Located in the premier Azure community of The Ridges, 68 Sun Glow Lane is situated on the sixth hole of the Amara Golf Club. The home was sold in August for $16 million. Situated on a little more than half an acre, the home is 9,176 square feet, with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. With “the finest quality craftsmanship,” according to the listing, the exterior entry wall is slab Italian travertine, European French oak floors and Italian Calacatta and Carrara marble, with all white lacquer cabinets and high-end sinks and faucets. Inside, each bedroom has its own unique view of the valley, with an en suite bathroom.

5. 10891 Stardust Drive: $15.75 million

Dubbed the Taylor Estate, the home is elevated for views of Red Rock Canyon and the Strip. Located in the Summit Club, it is 7,202 square feet, with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, situated on almost an acre of land. Each bedroom is sizable with an en suite attached to each, and the primary includes a separate shower and steam tub. The home was bought in August and sold for $15.75 million.

6. 48 Augusta Canyon Way: $15.5 million

Buyers of this home will “discover opulence,” according to the listing. Named Villa Diamonte, 48 Augusta Canyon Way was bought in July. It is located on 1.36 acres in Southern Highlands and has 18,210 square feet of livable space, with eight bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. “An entertainer’s dream,” the home is a blend of Santa Barbara and modern architecture with a lower-level bar area, lounge, wine room, karaoke room, theater and resort-style pool, said the listing. The home was built in 2020 and is marketed as a “masterpiece.”

7. 14 Magic Stone Lane: $14.7 million

This home is a “true architectural marvel,” according to the listing. The residence on Magic Stone Lane boasts more than 14,300 square feet, with six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The architecture of the mansion, which was built in 2020, is described as “modern minimalist” with “artistic sophistication,” blending light colors with natural stone finishes, according to the listing. The home blends indoor and outdoor living together, with ample natural light and large pocket doors.

8. 9409 Kings Gate Court: $14.32 million

With 16,696 square feet, this estate has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a seven-car garage. It also has maid’s quarters, according to listing materials. It features a grand courtyard and European old-world-style architecture, complete with 30-foot ceilings. The home has an elevator, wood-paneled library, home theater and a separate 1,000-square-foot casita for guests. It sold in March for $14,325,000.

9. 621 Majestic Rim Drive: $14.25 million

Sold in November, 621 Majestic Rim Dr. is perched on a double fairway bluff with sweeping views of the Strip, golf course and Las Vegas Valley. The home sits on almost an acre, with 13,447 square feet, seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, including an entire guest wing and guest house. With modern architecture, the home is finished with high ceilings, stone finishes and pops of color. Other luxury amenities include a spacious wine cellar, game room, billiards room, infinity-edge pool and smart home technology.

10. 19 Flying Cloud Lane: $13.5 million

Also located in the Azure community in The Ridges in Summerlin, this home sold in January. With 12,445 square feet, the home has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms and luxury amenities to match, including a game room that converts to a theater, chef’s kitchen, pocket doors, wine cellar and a large bar. The home has an indoor-outdoor design, with pocket doors that lead to an outside deck with mountain views, cabana included.

