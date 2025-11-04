This mid-century modern Las Vegas home sold for $10.75M — PHOTOS

The real estate agent that handled the listing described the custom-built home as an “iconic rarity.”

Located at 39 Crested Cloud Way in The Ridges, this home was sold in July to the CEO of Tao Group Jason Strauss, according to Clark County property records. The home was listed for $12 million and sold for $10.75 million from agent Ivan Sher of IS Luxury. (IS Luxury)

This expansive, mid-century modern Las Vegas home is owned by one of the biggest and best partiers in the country.

Located at 39 Crested Cloud Way in The Ridges, this home was sold in July to Jason Strauss, the chief executive officer of Tao Group, according to Clark County property records. The home was listed by real estate agent Ivan Sher of IS Realty for $12 million and sold for $10.75 million.

The house sold for over $1,400 a square foot, which Sher said could be a record for the subdivision.

Built in 2022, the home is within the Indigo subdivision of The Ridges, which is all single-story homes.

Sher said more luxury homebuyers are being drawn to single-story homes because they are “wanting manageable.”

The residence is 7,669 square feet and sits on a .85-acre lot. It has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a five-car garage, according to the listing. All bedrooms have ensuites and a patio attached.

Sher described the custom-built home as an “iconic rarity,” with all the characteristics of trending luxury homes today. Because of this, the home didn’t spend too much time on the market, according to Sher.

“It’s the style of the home, which is mid-century modern, and with that, with a touch of minimalism to it,” said Sher on the reason for its allure. “It has everything you’d want in a home with a smart home technology, all the right appliances.”

Mid-century modern architecture and design has remained “timeless,” said Sher, with the home incorporating the style throughout with its furniture, art and decor. Hallmarks of the style incorporate sharp lines with organic shapes.

This is exemplified outside of the home with architecture mixed with a modern desert landscape, and throughout the inside of the home with rounded furniture, complemented with stone surfaces. Additionally, the home has biophilic additives, another mid-century nod, with atriums showcasing trees and large, automated pocket doors opening to the rocky terrain.

Other luxury amenities include Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a home theater, a soaking tub and spa bath, walk-in closets and loads of natural light and additions.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.