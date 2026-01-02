This part of Summerlin saw the biggest home price increase in 2025

The specific area of Summerlin — a master-planned community in the western region of the valley — which had the highest median home price in 2025 was Summerlin West at $726,375, according to a new report.

In 2025, approximately 179 homes sold in Summerlin West, according to data from Redfin.

The median sale price for a house in Summerlin West was down 4.1 percent year-over-year up until the end of December, according to Redfin. And the number of homes sold in the area this year was up 25.2 percent, the largest increase out of any area in the master-planned community. Homes for sale in Summerlin West typically spent 80 days on the market, which is a 29 day increase from this time last year.

The median home price for a house in Summerlin West back in November of 2020 was $585,000, according to Redfin.

In Summerlin South, the median sale price for a house currently sits at $645,000, which is a 5.8 percent decrease from this time last year, according to Redfin. Approximately 52 homes have sold this year in Summerlin South, a 11.9 percent decrease, and homes typically spent 83 days on the market before being sold, which is a 21 day increase year-over-year.

The median home price for a house in Summerlin North is $533,000, which is a 6.4 percent increase year-over-year, according to Redfin. This year 270 homes sold in Summerlin North, which is a 5.9 percent decrease from last year. Homes spent 71 days on the market before selling typically, a 23 day increase year-over-year.

The overall median sale price for a house in all of Summerlin sits at $682,000, a 3 percent increase since last year, according to Redfin. Most homes that sell do so approximately 3.2 percent under its list price. Homes for sale in Summerlin overall spend 78 days on the market and buyers usually put down approximately 60 percent.

Luxury home prices in the Las Vegas Valley are rising faster than they are in most other major cities, according to Redfin.

From 2015 to September of this year, the valley ranks fourth in the country for rising luxury real estate prices, according to a Redfin report. The median price for a luxury home in the valley is approximately $1.57 million, a 161 percent increase since 2015 and 8.5 percent year over year.

