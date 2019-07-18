Top 5 most expensive Las Vegas home sales — PHOTOS

Las Vegas may be crammed with cookie-cutter stucco houses, but there are also plenty of mansions around the valley with wine cellars, game rooms, gyms, movie theaters, and other pricey amenities.

The mansion at 1717 Enclave Court in Las Vegas sold for $13 million in March 2018. (Queensridge Realty)

The mansion at 1717 Enclave Court in Las Vegas sold for $13 million in March 2018. (Queensridge Realty)

The mansion at 1717 Enclave Court in Las Vegas sold for $13 million in March 2018. (Queensridge Realty)

The mansion at 1717 Enclave Court in Las Vegas sold for $13 million in March 2018. (Queensridge Realty)

The mansion at 1717 Enclave Court in Las Vegas sold for $13 million in March 2018. (Queensridge Realty)

9504 Kings Gate Court in Queensridge was bought by boxer Floyd Mayweather for $10M in 2018. (Luxury Estates International)

Magician David Copperfield bought this mansion at 1625 Enclave Court, in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas, for $17.55 million in 2016. (KuDA Photography)

Former SLS Las Vegas co-owner Sam Nazarian sold this 14,464 square-foot house at 7 Falcon View Court for $11 million. The house sits behind four gates on 1.65 acres that front The Ridges' Bear's Best golf course. (Courtesy)

Former SLS Las Vegas co-owner Sam Nazarian sold this 14,464 square-foot house at 7 Falcon View Court for $11 million. The house sits behind four gates on 1.65 acres that front The Ridges' Bear's Best golf course. (Courtesy)

Las Vegas might be crammed with cookie-cutter stucco houses, but there are also mansions around the valley with wine cellars, game rooms, gyms, movie theaters and other pricey amenities.

These properties trade for a steep price, limiting the buyer pool to casino bosses, entertainers, athletes and other well-heeled homeowners.

Here’s a look at five of the most expensive home sales in Southern Nevada over the past 10 years, according to news reports, property records and the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

1625 Enclave Court

Magician David Copperfield purchased this Summerlin mansion in 2016 for $17.55 million. It was the most expensive home sale ever recorded in Las Vegas, according to a news release at the time by brokerage firm Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Copperfield bought a four-story, steel-and-concrete house with an 18-foot, 2,000-pound front door. It also features a gym, a wine cellar, a nightclub, a golf simulation room, two commercial elevators and a movie theater, not to mention two guest homes, the announcement said.

All told, the residence spans 31,000 square feet, it said.

The property sits on a street that is lined with mega-mansions and, according to some brokers, is known as “Billionaires Row.”

7030 Tomiyasu Lane

Treasure Island owner Phil Ruffin bought this 11-acre compound near Sunset Park for $15 million in 2011.

It features a main house and other buildings, as well as a tennis court, lush landscaping and what appears to be an equestrian area, as seen in aerial imagery and on Zillow.

It spans more than 73,000 square feet and features 18 bedrooms and 36 bathrooms, according to information provided by the GLVAR.

The compound was built by the sultan of Brunei’s brother, Prince Jefri Bolkiah, said former listing broker Zar Zanganeh, owner of Luxe Estates & Lifestyles.

In 2015, Ruffin bought a 10-acre compound next door at 7000 Tomiyasu Lane for $6.1 million.





1717 Enclave Court

Shortly after resigning from his casino company last year, billionaire Steve Wynn bought this Summerlin mansion for $13 million.

The six-bedroom, 12,945-square-foot home features “grandiose pillars and fountains,” an “extensive collection of classical and modern art,” a cherry-wood library, a wine cellar, a home theater, a billiards room and more, according to Zillow.

Wynn stepped down as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts Ltd. in February 2018 amid accusations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied. He closed the purchase of the Summerlin house the next month.

7 Falcon View Court

Former SLS Las Vegas co-owner Sam Nazarian sold this Summerlin mansion in 2015 for $11 million.

According to reports that year, the home spans 14,464 square feet and features a gym, a massage room, a barber’s room, an ice plunge, a wine cellar and a pool with a swim-up bar.

Zanganeh said he represented the buyers in the deal, Jim and Sherrie Hale.

Jim Hale, founder of glove maker Mechanix Wear, died last year.

9504 Kings Gate Court

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather bought this massive house in the Queensridge community for $10 million last year.

The property has a 16,357-square-foot mansion, two guesthouses, a pool house, a small vineyard, an underground garage and two above-ground garages — as well as a gym, a wine cellar, an outdoor pool and an indoor spa with a current that allows for stationary swimming, listing broker Kamran Zand, founder of Luxury Estates International, said at the time.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.