Top Summerlin home sales of 2023

The list includes some very famous names, and the Summit Club dominates the top five.

Summerlin is one of the top-selling master plan communities in the country. (Howard Hughes Corporation)

Summerlin has 10 golf courses within its boundaries. (Howard Hughes Corporation)

Summerlin’s longstanding history in the Las Vegas Valley is tied to tycoon Howard Hughes buying up desert in the 1950s for pennies on the dollar, and now the community is one of the wealthiest in the region.

Close to 75 years later, the master-planned community is entering its final two decades of development and contains some of Clark County’s most expensive homes. Here’s a countdown of the top five residential sales in Summerlin that took place this year.

5. 11675 Discovery Canyon Drive (89135)

First on our list isn’t actually a home, but simply a prime land deal in July for $12 million. Situated in the Summit Club, it offers what will be unobstructed views of the whole valley, right off the Summit Club golf course.

The buyer is listed as Steven Shapiro and James Nagel of Cloud Nine Trust, and the sellers were Discovery Property Company LLC, property records show.

4. 4909 Vegas Hills Court (89135)

Over in Summerlin South, this home is part of the SkySummit community and features seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms over 8,936 square feet. The property — which features floor-to-ceiling windows, a private Zen garden and close to a full acre of land — sold in July for $15.5 million. The sellers are listed as Candace and Jack Easdale, and the buyer is Sweet World Delta LLC, property records show.

3. 7 Painted Feather Way (89135)

Skyspace in The Ridges located in Summerlin sold in September for $15.9 million. According to a listing on Redfin, the home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms over 12,162 square feet along with a host of amenities such as a full Italian Scavolini kitchen.

The seller was Spark & Cinder LLC, and the buyer was Outrageous Vegas LLC, according to property records.

2. 11765 Discovery Canyon Drive (89135)

This residence in Summerlin’s affluent The Summit Club sold for $21.2 million in August. According to a Redfin listing, the residence is 8,419 square feet and has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a pool. The sellers were Neil Patel and Michelle Patel and the buyer was Rose L. Cortina, property records show.

This property is linked to Mark Walhberg’s real estate history in the area, as Cortina of Newton, Massachusetts serves on the board of directors of the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation based in Newton.

The sprawling compound is right beside a private golf club and has multiple buildings and pools spread across it.

1. 10850 Summit Club Drive (89135)

Canadian pop superstar Celine Dion tops the list for selling her Summit Club mansion in April for a new Las Vegas record of $30 million.

Dion bought the unfinished home in 2017 for $9.2 million but had never lived in it, according to residents of the area. The Summit Club home sale was off-market and not on the Multiple Listing Service with the buyer being an LLC connected to Chuck Esserman, president and founder of San Francisco-based TSG Consumer Partners.

The seller was listed as Summit Club Drive Trust with Las Vegas lawyer Scott Swain as trustee, property records show. Swain is connected with Dion’s foundation. Real estate agents confirmed the residence was owned by Dion and it had been on the market since at least 2021. The home, according to Redfin, has four bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms over 30,8985 square feet.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.