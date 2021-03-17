67°F
Housing

Town hall to focus on state eviction moratorium, rental assistance

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2021 - 4:22 pm
 
Tenants who received an eviction notice from their landlord fill out forms at the Civil Law Sel ...
Tenants who received an eviction notice from their landlord fill out forms at the Civil Law Self-Help Center at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County officials will be hosting a virtual town hall Wednesday night to discuss Nevada’s eviction moratorium and rental assistance.

The virtual session will start at 5 p.m. then immediately followed by the Spanish-language version at 6 .pm. Participants can view the town hall live on Clark County Television or the county’s YouTube and Facebook page.

County Commissioners Tick Segerblom and William McCurdy will be participating in the town hall as well as Las Vegas City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz and representatives from Legal Aid of Southern Nevada and Clark County Social Services.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

