Two apartment complexes near Nellis sell for over $60M

Westland Real Estate Group bought Liberty Village and neighboring Village Square for $60.3 million total. The apartment complexes are near Nellis Air Force Base.

Westland Real Estate Group bought Village Square, seen above, and neighboring Liberty Village for $60.3 million total. The apartment complexes are near Nellis Air Force Base. (Northcap)

A California developer bought two neighboring apartment complexes near Nellis Air Force Base for more than $60 million combined.

Westland Real Estate Group acquired Liberty Village, 4870 Nellis Oasis Lane, and Village Square, 5025 Nellis Oasis Lane, for $60.3 million total, according to an announcement this week from its broker on the deal, Las Vegas-based Northcap.

The properties have 1,129 units combined.

Long Beach, California-based Westland, led by President Yanki Greenspan, started buying multifamily properties in the Las Vegas area in 2010 and now owns nearly 10,000 units in the region, Northcap said.

