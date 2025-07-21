U-Haul arrivals to Nevada were down in 2024, report says

U Haul’s 2024 report showed Nevada dropped a dramatic 24 spots in the rankings for moves into the state, according to the moving company.

Las Vegas is leading the country in new listings, so why aren’t prices dropping?

U Haul arrivals were down last year to Nevada from previous years showing a slowdown for the state in overall new arrivals. (U Haul)

U-Haul arrivals to Nevada dropped last year compared with 2023, according to a new report from the company.

Nevada dropped dramatically in the rankings for people moving into the state last year, going from 11th to 35th, according to U-Haul’s Growth Index. The company does not share specific data points for rentals however noted Nevada no longer had a net gain for arrivals.

Nevada had registered as a net-gain state (with more U-Haul arrivals than departures) in four of the previous five years, read the report. “U-Haul customers coming to Nevada accounted for 49.7 percent of all one-way traffic in and out of the state (50.3 percent departures) last year. Looking at year-over-year changes, U-Haul arrivals into Nevada fell more than 3 percent in 2024 while departures remained the same.”

South Carolina was the top growth state last year for moves into the state, according to U-Haul, followed by Texas and North Carolina, and the company said it tracked data of more than 2.5 million one-way U-Haul truck rentals.

Las Vegas may be entering a period of economic contraction as it has one of the highest rates of unemployment in the country while both tourism and gaming revenue are down. Home prices remain at record highs however, but rental rates have dropped substantially since this time last year.

A recent quarterly economic report from UNLV’s Lee Business School found that economic uncertainty was on the rise at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

