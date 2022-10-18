82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Housing

UnCommons unveils street names after local leaders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2022 - 11:28 am
 
An artist's rendering of UnCommons, a $400 mixed-use project under construction in the southwes ...
An artist's rendering of UnCommons, a $400 mixed-use project under construction in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (Matter Real Estate Group)

UnCommons, the $400 million mixed-use development project, recently unveiled new street names with a local twist.

Five private streets at the project have been named after civic leaders who “positively impacted Las Vegas,” according to a news release.

The individuals include a retired Nevada Supreme Court justice, the first Black female principal for the Clark County School District and a welfare rights activist, among others.

The street names follows a previous announcement that it will add tenant Salt & Straw Ice Cream, making it the first Nevada location for the ice cream shop.

UnCommons, located at Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway, started its second phase of construction in April and is expected to finish next year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
2
Bettor turns $55 into $398K after hitting NFL parlay
Bettor turns $55 into $398K after hitting NFL parlay
3
$496K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$496K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
4
VICTOR JOECKS: Henderson hides crime surge from residents
VICTOR JOECKS: Henderson hides crime surge from residents
5
CARTOONS: Pollsters ask the most obvious questions
CARTOONS: Pollsters ask the most obvious questions
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST