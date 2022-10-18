UnCommons unveils street names after local leaders

The $400 million mixed-use development, UnCommons, announced five private street names to honor five Las Vegas civic leaders.

An artist's rendering of UnCommons, a $400 mixed-use project under construction in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (Matter Real Estate Group)

UnCommons, the $400 million mixed-use development project, recently unveiled new street names with a local twist.

Five private streets at the project have been named after civic leaders who “positively impacted Las Vegas,” according to a news release.

The individuals include a retired Nevada Supreme Court justice, the first Black female principal for the Clark County School District and a welfare rights activist, among others.

The street names follows a previous announcement that it will add tenant Salt & Straw Ice Cream, making it the first Nevada location for the ice cream shop.

UnCommons, located at Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway, started its second phase of construction in April and is expected to finish next year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.