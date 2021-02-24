69°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Housing

Valley home prices rose at year’s end but trail other metro areas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 23, 2021 - 5:26 pm
 
An aerial view of the Providence housing development near Knickerbocker Park in Las Vegas on Tu ...
An aerial view of the Providence housing development near Knickerbocker Park in Las Vegas on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
An aerial view of the Providence housing development near Knickerbocker Park in Las Vegas on Tu ...
An aerial view of the Providence housing development near Knickerbocker Park in Las Vegas on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
An aerial view of housing developments near Paseos Park in Summerlin on Tuesday, February 23, 2 ...
An aerial view of housing developments near Paseos Park in Summerlin on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Home prices ended 2020 on the rise across the U.S., often at a faster pace than in Southern Nevada, a new report shows.

Las Vegas home prices were up 7.9 percent year-over-year in December, compared with 10.4 percent nationally, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index released Tuesday by S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Among the 19 metro areas tracked in the report, Phoenix led the pack with a 14.4 percent year-over-year price gain, marking its 19th consecutive month at the top. Las Vegas’ price growth was second lowest, ahead, albeit slightly, of only Chicago at 7.7 percent.

Southern Nevada’s casino-heavy economy has been dealt a crushing blow by the coronavirus pandemic, which sparked huge job losses around the U.S. and has kept people home and away from crowds for fear of getting infected, devastating tourism.

Despite the severe economic pain, Las Vegas’ housing market has been on a hot streak for several months, thanks in large part to cheap borrowing costs that have let house hunters lock in lower monthly payments and stretch their budgets.

Around the U.S., price-growth acceleration has been “largely driven by record-low mortgage rates and the severe undersupply” of homes for sale, Selma Hepp, deputy chief economist of housing tracker CoreLogic, said in a statement Tuesday.

Mortgage rates and inventory levels “may take a turn this year and relieve some of the price pressure,” though demand for homes will likely persist, she added.

In some regions, homes are going under contract with buyers faster than they were a year ago, forcing people to quickly make offers, boosting the likelihood of multiple bids, and, ultimately, putting more upward pressure on prices, Matthew Speakman, an economist with listing site Zillow, said in a statement Tuesday.

He figures that as mortgage rates stay relatively low and the “wave of eager buyers” keeps swelling, competition for housing and strong price growth are unlikely to “meaningfully abate in the near future.”

Las Vegas’ housing market was initially hit with a burst of turbulence when the coronavirus outbreak sparked sweeping business closures and other chaos nearly a year ago. But the market recovered and has since reached new heights multiple times.

The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes was $345,000 in January, unchanged from both December and November, when they reached an all-time high, trade association Las Vegas Realtors reported. January’s prices also marked a 13 percent increase over January of 2020.

Buyers picked up 2,600-plus houses in January, up 15.5 percent from the same month last year, while more than 2,300 single-family homes were on the market without offers at the end of last month, down nearly 53 percent year-over-year, according to the association, which pulls data from its listing service.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas’ unemployment rate in December, 10.4 percent, was the highest in the nation among large metro areas, federal officials reported.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Downtown Las Vegas Greyhound bus station closing after nearly 50 years
Downtown Las Vegas Greyhound bus station closing after nearly 50 years
2
New owners landed Drew Las Vegas through ‘deed in lieu’
New owners landed Drew Las Vegas through ‘deed in lieu’
3
Heavy traffic packs 1-15 at California-Nevada border
Heavy traffic packs 1-15 at California-Nevada border
4
Clearing up confusion about Harry Reid International Airport
Clearing up confusion about Harry Reid International Airport
5
Woman sentenced in Las Vegas for causing wrong-way DUI crash
Woman sentenced in Las Vegas for causing wrong-way DUI crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
One Las Vegas penthouse Residence No. 2022 the ultimate in luxury
Sponsored Content

From three private terraces and soaring ceilings to a gourmet kitchen and luxurious primary suite, penthouse No. 2022 embodies modern sophistication with the roominess of an expansive luxury home.

A $12-million mansion is under construction in Southern Highlands. (Luxurious Real Estate)
Las Vegas new luxury home market hot in 2021
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The desire for new luxury homes during the COVID-19 pandemic hit record levels in 2020 and shows no signs of slowing in 2021 given the acquisition of custom lots by the likes of Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis and a builder willing to construct a $12 million mansion in Southern Highlands on spec.

Red Luxury Chief Marketing Office and co-founder Leah Marie Monroe said new homes feature layou ...
Luxury homebuyers want bigger yard and house, better amenities
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

“We’ve seen a heightened awareness of spending time at home driving a desire for a higher-quality living experience,” said Blue Heron Design Director Logan Zigeler. “Buyers are looking for more functionality and purpose to each home space.”

Floodlights attached to house corner to provide security and lighting to the driveway below. (G ...
HOA community lighting is a matter of security
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Does Nevada Revised Statues No. 116 make any reference to a homeowner’s right to install any form of security/safety device on their lot or dwelling?