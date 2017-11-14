Vegas has more extremely late borrowers than US average, report shows

Las Vegas’ mortgage delinquency rate is just barely lower than the national average, but its share of extremely late borrowers is higher, a new report shows.

Some 4.5 percent of borrowers in the Las Vegas area were at least 30 days late on their mortgage payments in August, down from 5.5 percent a year earlier, according to CoreLogic.

Nationally, 4.6 percent of mortgages were at least a month late in August, down from 5.2 percent year-over-year.

In Southern Nevada, 2.4 percent of borrowers were in “serious delinquency” in August, or at least 90 days late on their payments, CoreLogic reported. That’s down from 3.3 percent a year earlier.

Nationally, 1.9 percent of borrowers were in serious delinquency, down from 2.4 percent.

