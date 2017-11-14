ad-fullscreen
Housing

Vegas has more extremely late borrowers than US average, report shows

By Eli Segall Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2017 - 12:03 pm
 

Las Vegas’ mortgage delinquency rate is just barely lower than the national average, but its share of extremely late borrowers is higher, a new report shows.

Some 4.5 percent of borrowers in the Las Vegas area were at least 30 days late on their mortgage payments in August, down from 5.5 percent a year earlier, according to CoreLogic.

Nationally, 4.6 percent of mortgages were at least a month late in August, down from 5.2 percent year-over-year.

In Southern Nevada, 2.4 percent of borrowers were in “serious delinquency” in August, or at least 90 days late on their payments, CoreLogic reported. That’s down from 3.3 percent a year earlier.

Nationally, 1.9 percent of borrowers were in serious delinquency, down from 2.4 percent.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

