‘Wabi-sabi’ style, Summerlin home hits the market for $3.75M

Designed around the concept of “imperfect is perfect,” this Eagle Hills home just hit the market for $3.75 million.

Located at 9013 Night Owl Ct., this Eagle Hills home is listed for $3.75 million. With two bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home has been completely remodeled to embody the Japanese wabi-sabi style. (Rooted Elements Media)

Located at 9013 Night Owl Ct., this Eagle Hills home is listed for $3.75 million. With two bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home has been completely remodeled to embody the Japanese wabi-sabi style. (Rooted Elements Media)

Located at 9013 Night Owl Ct., this Eagle Hills home is listed for $3.75 million. With two bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home has been completely remodeled to embody the Japanese wabi-sabi style. (Rooted Elements Media)

Located at 9013 Night Owl Ct., this Eagle Hills home is listed for $3.75 million. With two bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home has been completely remodeled to embody the Japanese wabi-sabi style. (Rooted Elements Media)

Located at 9013 Night Owl Ct., this Eagle Hills home is listed for $3.75 million. With two bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home has been completely remodeled to embody the Japanese wabi-sabi style. (Rooted Elements Media)

Located at 9013 Night Owl Ct., this Eagle Hills home is listed for $3.75 million. With two bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home has been completely remodeled to embody the Japanese wabi-sabi style. (Rooted Elements Media)

Located at 9013 Night Owl Ct., this Eagle Hills home is listed for $3.75 million. With two bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home has been completely remodeled to embody the Japanese wabi-sabi style. (Rooted Elements Media)

Located at 9013 Night Owl Ct., this Eagle Hills home is listed for $3.75 million. With two bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home has been completely remodeled to embody the Japanese wabi-sabi style. (Rooted Elements Media)

Located at 9013 Night Owl Ct., this Eagle Hills home is listed for $3.75 million. With two bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home has been completely remodeled to embody the Japanese wabi-sabi style. (Rooted Elements Media)

Located at 9013 Night Owl Ct., this Eagle Hills home is listed for $3.75 million. With two bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home has been completely remodeled to embody the Japanese wabi-sabi style. (Rooted Elements Media)

Located at 9013 Night Owl Ct., this Eagle Hills home is listed for $3.75 million. With two bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home has been completely remodeled to embody the Japanese wabi-sabi style. (Rooted Elements Media)

Located at 9013 Night Owl Ct., this Eagle Hills home is listed for $3.75 million. With two bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home has been completely remodeled to embody the Japanese wabi-sabi style. (Rooted Elements Media)

Located at 9013 Night Owl Ct., this Eagle Hills home is listed for $3.75 million. With two bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home has been completely remodeled to embody the Japanese wabi-sabi style. (Rooted Elements Media)

Located at 9013 Night Owl Ct., this Eagle Hills home is listed for $3.75 million. With two bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home has been completely remodeled to embody the Japanese wabi-sabi style. (Rooted Elements Media)

Located at 9013 Night Owl Ct., this Eagle Hills home is listed for $3.75 million. With two bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home has been completely remodeled to embody the Japanese wabi-sabi style. (Rooted Elements Media)

Located at 9013 Night Owl Ct., this Eagle Hills home is listed for $3.75 million. With two bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home has been completely remodeled to embody the Japanese wabi-sabi style. (Rooted Elements Media)

Located at 9013 Night Owl Ct., this Eagle Hills home is listed for $3.75 million. With two bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home has been completely remodeled to embody the Japanese wabi-sabi style. (Rooted Elements Media)

Located at 9013 Night Owl Ct., this Eagle Hills home is listed for $3.75 million. With two bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home has been completely remodeled to embody the Japanese wabi-sabi style. (Rooted Elements Media)

Located at 9013 Night Owl Ct., this Eagle Hills home is listed for $3.75 million. With two bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home has been completely remodeled to embody the Japanese wabi-sabi style. (Rooted Elements Media)

Wabi-sabi, a Japanese concept centered around finding the beauty in the imperfect, is the best way to describe this home.

Located at 9013 Night Owl Court inside the guard-gated Eagle Hills community in Summerlin, listing agent Lindsay Presswood with IS Luxury said the home and its finishes are “unlike anything that (she’s) seen being used in Las Vegas.”

“Imperfect is perfect,” said Presswood. “This house really embodies (wabi-sabi). There’s a lot of natural materials, earthy colors and a lot of natural elements.”

The home was bought in 2020 by seller Katie Kellner who, alongside designer Michelle DiMauro, “took it down to the studs,” said Presswood. Around two years and over $2 million later, the home was transformed from an Italian villa aesthetic to what is often called Tulum style, although Presswood still prefers the Japanese term.

With an asking price of $3.75 million, the home is just under 5,000 square feet, with two bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The remodel included redoing the walls to make them Level 5 smooth drywall, some finished with neural colored limewash, stone walls, archways and other natural shape elements and a Kim Kardashian-inspired disappearing, basinless sink.

“I really believe that (Kellner’s) design style is ahead of its time,” said Presswood. “I think that the design style of this home is really next level and unique to what’s being done in Vegas.”

Inspired by her travels, Kellner has visited and stayed at “some of the most beautiful resort properties,” said Presswood — including the world-class Amman Hotels.

“I think that you see a lot of design nodes, to some of those, those properties and those places that she’s traveled to,” said Presswood.

Originally, the home had four bedrooms, but the sellers made modifications to the floor plan. They combined two rooms to make a large guest suite and captured one bedroom and extra home space to make a massive closet for the primary suite.

The closet has its own amenities inside its 1,200 square feet, with Presswood saying it is “the most incredible closet (she’s) ever seen.” The closet itself has a salon-spa area, complete with a shampoo bowl, three-sided mirror “glam space” and its own powder and laundry room.

Additionally, the home has approved plans with the HOA for expansion, with plans already drawn. Kellner is willing to stay on and “help see that vision through,” said Presswood.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.