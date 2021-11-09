West Henderson may see large development near M Resort

South Las Vegas Blvd. stretches north, left of The M Resort ,along St. Rose Parkway, above, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An aerial view of property for a 268-acre project south of the M Resort on Monday on November 8, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A warehouse developer has drawn up plans for a sprawling project near the M Resort, the latest big real estate proposal for the west Henderson area.

Panattoni Development Co., led locally by partner Doug Roberts, filed a “concept plan review” application with the city of Henderson for a 268-acre venture called — at least in the planning documents — Project Breezy.

It envisions 30 acres of residential with the remaining land designated as employment areas, city documents indicate.

The developer is seeking to zone the site for industrial park and multifamily residential uses with the project resulting in the creation of thousands of skilled jobs, affordable housing and supporting services, according to a letter addressed to the city last month from attorney John Marchiano.

The property is south of Volunteer Boulevard and east of Las Vegas Boulevard, at the southern tip of the valley.

It’s unclear what would be built as part of Project Breezy.

Roberts was unavailable for an interview Monday, a representative said.

Panattoni is a prominent developer in Southern Nevada real estate circles. Its projects in west Henderson include two Amazon distribution centers on Bermuda Road, one that spans more than 600,000 square feet and another that measures 147,000 square feet.

Last month, Panattoni sold the smaller Amazon facility for $81.25 million to Boston-based Intercontinental Real Estate Corp., property records show.

The west Henderson area along St. Rose Parkway has attracted a flood of development in recent years, including apartment complexes, housing tracts, retail centers, the Raiders’ football practice facility and, an especially popular option, warehouses.

A major industrial project in the area is from Haas Automation, a company that makes machines for manufacturers. Haas broke ground in fall 2020 on a 2.5 million-square-foot plant south of Henderson Executive Airport.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.