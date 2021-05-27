What can $700K to $800K buy in Las Vegas’ heated housing market?

Putting greens, steam showers are among the amenities found in homes ranging from $700K to $800K on Zillow.

Homes in Southern Nevada list at just about every price range, and once a buyer gets beyond the half-million level, the range of amenities certainly widens.

But it does seem that it’s around the $700,000 to $800,000 price point that some intriguing things begin to appear.

Home putting greens. Luxurious bathroom features. Basements, even.

And while it’s not necessarily intentional: homes on wittily named streets.

We cruised Zillow to see what might be found in Southern Nevada homes that list at from $700,000 to $800,000. Here are a few we found.

Picturesque pool

The home at 8204 Taos Paseo Ave. in Summerlin lists for $750,000 and has a number of luxe amenities, including a picturesque pool and an elegant waterfall feature. (An offer on the property is pending.)

The three-bedroom, four-bath home covers 3,084 square feet of living space on a corner lot. The kitchen has granite counter tops, as well as an updated double oven, and the family room has a gas fireplace.

Stone features

Among the most striking features of the home at 1250 Tranquil Rain Ave. in Henderson is the use of decorative stonework on the facade of the rear balcony and in the living room,

The 3,030-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath home lists for $798,800 and sits on an oversized 10,019-square-foot lot that offers views of the Strip and the mountains.

In the backyard are a custom pool/spa with a waterfall, a custom outdoor kitchen, a gazebo, a large covered patio and a covered balcony.

The kitchen has an island with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook, and the master bath has a Jacuzzi tub.

Ranch home

A previous owner called it “Margarita’s Ranch,” but the purchaser of the 2,460-square-foot ranch home at 751 Stephen Ave. in North Las Vegas can call it whatever he or she wants to.

The three-bedroom, two-bath home, which is listed at $770,000, sits on a 2-acre lot that is, indeed, zoned for keeping horses. Another distinctive feature, at least for the Las Vegas Valley, is the home’s 600-square foot basement.

There’s also a 696-square-foot casita next to the main house. The home, which was built in 1988, has a private well and septic system.

Putts and b-ball

A putting green isn’t a wholly unusual amenity at Southern Nevada homes, but it’s always a neat one to find.

The 2,941-square-foot home at 4601 Amazing View St. has three bedrooms, three baths and a putting green in the backyard. Located near Lone Mountain and listed for $750,000, the two-year-old home sits on a 10,019-square-foot lot.

Kitchen features include an oversized island, a breakfast nook, cabinets with quartz tops and built-in stainless steel appliances, including a commercial grade oven.

The backyard has a covered patio, a paved area suitable for basketball and, yes, that putting green.

Feature-filled bathroom

With an asking price of $799,900, the home at 10373 Burensburg Ave. in Summerlin pushes our upper limit. But it’s probably worth it for the amenity-packed master bath alone.

The 2,532-square-foot home has three bedrooms and three baths. The spacious master bath has a steam shower, separate sinks and vanities, a makeup area and a throwback pedestal clawfoot tub.

The master bedroom features a sitting area. Outside is a private courtyard, a built-in barbecue and a covered patio.

