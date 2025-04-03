What does $485K buy you in Las Vegas Valley?

The median sale price for a house has hit a record high to start 2025. Here are five properties for the benchmark price currently on the market.

The exterior of the house at 10605 Moon Flower Arbor Place which is on the market for $485,000. (Simply Vegas)

The median sale price for a home in Southern Nevada recently broke a record high to start the year, at $485,000, according to the Las Vegas Realtors, which pulls its data from the Multiple Listing Service. Here are five homes you can get buy for $485,000 across the valley.

1. 10605 Moon Flower Arbor Place

A three-bedroom, two bath house in Summerlin with 1,134 square feet of living space. Realtor Ryan Knoch with Simply Vegas, the listing agent for the property, said it’s a “single-story gem” with spacious bedrooms and a den that can double as a home office or guest suite. There is also a two-car garage, a pool and the house is close to walking trails that make their way through the neighborhood.

“Located just minutes from downtown Summerlin, residents are spoiled for choice with a variety of restaurants, boutique shops and local attractions that create a vibrant, community-focused lifestyle,” added Knoch. “This property truly embodies the best of Southern Nevada living, blending indoor sophistication with outdoor recreation and urban convenience.”

2. 1708 Crest Avenue

A three bedroom, two and a half bathroom house over 2,005 square feet in the Paradise community. According to the listing on Redfin, it is less than 10 minutes from the Strip and outside there is a covered patio, pool and barbecue.

The property is also billed as having a “spacious, inviting living area that seamlessly connects to an open-concept kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ample cabinetry, and a walk-in pantry.”

3. 9436 Silvaner Court

Located in the Silverado Ranch area of south Las Vegas, this house is 1,430 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property also has a three car garage, wood flooring, stainless steal appliances and a pool. The house was originally built in 1998 and sits on a 5,227-square-foot lot and is close to the Roger Gehring Elementary School and Sprouts Farmers Market.

4. 10604 Sariah Skye Avenue

Up in northwest Las Vegas, close to Kyle Canyon Road, this three bedroom and two and a half bathroom house is spread over 2,140 square feet and is part of the Ravenna at Skye Canyon development.

“Outside, the cozy side yard is ideal for relaxing,” says the property’s listing on Redfin. “Enjoy Skye Canyon’s top-tier amenities, including a resort-style pool, fitness center, parks, and walking trails.”

5. 5318 Palmyra Avenue

Located in the northern part of Spring Valley in the southwest valley, this property has four bedrooms and two bathrooms spread over 1,544 square feet. The house was originally built in 1971 and sits on a 8,276-square-foot lot.

“The bright and airy interior boasts a seamless flow, perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Step outside to the backyard oasis, complete with a covered patio for year-round enjoyment and a sparkling pool that invites you to unwind in the sun,” reads the listing on Redfin.

