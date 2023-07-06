What does a typical house in Las Vegas look like? AI has the answer

All Star Homes also used Midjourney to generate images of homes in every state and the top 30 cities across the U.S.

This is what AI thinks a typical home in Nevada looks like: (Midjourney)

Artificial intelligence has conjured an image of what it thinks an average Las Vegas house looks like, and it appears to be spot on.

All Star Home, a home improvement service provider based out of Raleigh, North Carolina, used Midjourney, a research firm that works in the realm of design, infrastructure and artificial intelligence, to generate images of what AI thinks a typical home in Las Vegas would look like, as well as a typical home in Nevada. All Star Homes also used Midjourney to generate images of homes in every state and the top 30 cities across the U.S.

Midjourney’s AI generator software generated the images using such prompts as “photorealistic” and “life-like”, among other parameters. The software generated some interesting findings including snow covering some homes in Alaska, Maine and other states while Texas was the only home that had a flag displayed on its front porch.

