What homes can you buy for $415K in Las Vegas?

What does the average home price in Las Vegas, $415,000, get you in various parts of the valley? (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

What can you get for $415,000, the median sale price for a house in the Las Vegas Valley, according to Redfin?

Just off Fremont Street, $414,000 will get you a two-bedroom, 2½ bathroom condo on North Las Vegas Boulevard in The Ogden in the Arts District if you’re willing to deal with the nightlife in the area. The house is 1,509 square feet and was built back in 2007.

Over in the city of Las Vegas, just east of the Ed Fountain Park, $409,995 will get you a four-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,614 square-foot single-family house that was built way back in 1954 but was recently renovated and has a little backyard.

When you look at the most expensive home on the market right now in the Las Vegas Valley, according to Redfin’s listings, you have to head back to the city of Las Vegas and west of the Valley Hospital Medical Center where a 14-bedroom, 16 bathroom mansion sprawled over 26,739 square feet is for sale for $4.95 million, and has been on the market for more than 230 days. The property sits on 1.14 acres with a main residence and has, get this, an underground nightclub.

In terms of the cheapest property on Redfin right now, there is a studio condo in the Arts District for $115,000 that does have air conditioning and shared laundry.

January home prices in the valley were up 6.4 percent compared with January of 2023, and on average, homes in the area sell after 51 days on the market, compared with 76 days last year. So far in 2024, 718 homes in the valley, a 17.7 percent increase year over year from January.

