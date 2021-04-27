What kind of home can $300K or less buy you in Las Vegas?

We hopscotched around the Las Vegas Valley to find single-family homes available for $300,000 or less. Here’s what we found.

The backyard at 321 Lance Ave., North Las Vegas (Wild Dog Photography)

The dining room and kitchen of 321 Lance Ave., North Las Vegas. (Wild Dog Photography)

The living room of 321 Lance Ave., North Las Vegas. (Wild Dog Photography)

The exterior of 321 Lance Ave., North Las Vegas. (Wild Dog Photography)

The exterior of 5921 Fawn Ave. (ListerAssister)

The family room at 5921 Fawn Ave. (ListerAssister)

The kitchen at 5921 Fawn Ave. (ListerAssister)

The rear yard at 5921 Fawn Ave. (ListerAssister)

The living room at 1163 Paradise Mountain Trail, Henderson. (Virtuance Photography)

The backyard at 1163 Paradise Mountain Trail, Henderson. (Virtuance Photography)

The backyard and putting green at 1163 Paradise Mountain Trail, Henderson. (Virtuance Photography)

The front exterior of 1163 Paradise Mountain Trail, Henderson. (Virtuance Photography)

The kitchen of 112 Sycamore Lane, Las Vegas. (Shawn Hong Photography)

The exterior of 112 Sycamore Lane, Las Vegas. (Shawn Hong Photography)

The kitchen of 2621 Willoughby Ave. (Donna Lefever)

The backyard at 2621 Willoughby Ave. (Donna Lefever)

The front exterior of 2621 Willoughby Ave. (Donna Lefever)

It’s nice to dream about million-dollar homes — or even $500,000 homes — but financial reality for most of us dictates that the homes we can afford to buy live a few digits away.

But that’s not necessarily anything to be disappointed about. We hopscotched around the Las Vegas Valley to see what kinds of single-family homes can be had for $300,000 or less. From older homes with retro character to a home with a putting green, here’s what we found.

Cute character

There’s something about 321 Lance Ave. in North Las Vegas that catches the eye. After a few minutes’ thought, the realization comes that the yellow house — which lists for $250,000 — is just seriously cute.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom house is a cozy 1,296 square feet on an ample 6,098-square-foot lot with the retro charm you’d expect from a home built in 1964.

There’s a grass lawn as well as rose bushes in the front yard. The backyard has a covered patio, mature landscaping and a pomegranate tree.

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, and the secondary bathroom offers a new tub and tile counter, while a new vanity adorns the master bath. The roof, water heater and heating/cooling system are all of recent vintage, and an oversized two-car garage is equipped with built-in cabinets and shelves.

Golfer’s pastime

A sporting amenity comes with the two-bedroom, three-bath home at 1163 Paradise Mountain Trail in Henderson: a putting green, which puts a way more enjoyable spin on working in the yard.

The home (listed for $289,000; at least one purchase offer was pending) fills 1,275-square-foot on a 3,049-square-foot lot. It has a loft and kitchen dining room and a large master bedroom with a private balcony.

That patio putting green, along with mountain views, can be found in a private backyard.

Retro style

The home at 5921 Fawn Ave. in northwest Las Vegas looks like the sort of vintage home often seen in some of Las Vegas’ older neighborhoods. But where the retro really hits the road here is evident in the rustic stonework in the family room.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is listed at $286,000. Built in 1964, it has 1,728 square feet of living space on an 11,326-square foot lot.

The interior is open, with a large living area and separate family room that has a wood-burning fireplace. Also inside are hardwood and tile flooring and large windows, and the kitchen has butcher block countertops and a breakfast bar.

Rounding out the property are a covered patio, a two-car attached garage, an above-ground pool and desert landscaping with fruit trees.

Downtown digs

The home at 112 Sycamore Lane offers cozy charm and a practical benefit: It’s location near downtown Las Vegas.

The three-bedroom, two-bath home, which lists for $267,000, isn’t far from the intersection of North Main Street and East Washington Avenue. Built in 1942, it’s 1,184-square-feet in size and sits on a 5,663-square-foot lot with desert landscaping.

An open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, and the home has been completely remodeled. In back are a patio area and private yard, and the property is surrounded by fencing.

Affordably retro

The home at 2621 Willoughby Ave. in Eastern Las Vegas isn’t large — just 912 square feet — but it comes with an similarly modest list price of just $200,000.

However, the two-bedroom, two-bath home also comes with a sizable 6,098-square-foot, mostly undeveloped lot.

Built in 1963, the home — located not far from East Washington Avenue and North Eastern Avenue — has a kitchen with retro-flavored cabinets. The single-story home also has an attached single-car carport, and the backyard is surrounded by wood fencing.

Home for books

Book collectors will appreciate the built-in bookshelves at 1412 Autumn Glen Circle in eastern Las Vegas.

The three-bedroom, three-bath home was built in 1984. It’s 1,480-square-feet in size and is listed for $245,000.

Primary bedrooms are located upstairs and downstairs, and the master bedroom upstairs has a private balcony. The built-in bookshelves are in the third bedroom.

The living room has a wood-burning fireplace and the kitchen has a breakfast bar. Two covered patios and a large yard can be found in back.

