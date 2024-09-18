What’s that tall building under construction off I-15 in downtown Las Vegas?

The building was recently topped off and can be seen by eagle-eyed drivers off the I-15.

New apartment complexes Bria and Capella can be seen from the I-15. Capella will be 22 stories and will add 272 units, one and two bedrooms, as well as penthouses. (Courtesy Southern Land Company)

New apartment complexes Bria and Capella can be seen from the I-15. Bria is a mid-rise apartment complex with five stories and will add 275 units. (Courtesy Southern Land Company)

New apartment complexes Bria and Capella can be seen from the I-15. Capella will be Las Vegas' first high-rise apartment complex and was topped off in September. (Courtesy Southern Land Company)

A tall structure has caught eagle-eyed drivers eye off Interstate 15, but what is it? Well, it’s Las Vegas’ first high-rise apartment complex.

Located in Symphony Park in downtown, Capella is a new luxury apartment complex, formerly known as Symphony Park III, from Southern Land Company. Alongside the complex is another, not as large development, from the company named Bria, formerly known as Symphony Park II.

With Capella officially being topped off last weekend, both structures are on track for their summer 2025 opening.

“Southern Land Company’s continued investment in Symphony Park reflects the area’s emergence as a key cultural and residential hub in Las Vegas,” said Tim Downey, founder and CEO of Southern Land Company. “The introduction of Bria and Capella furthers our vision of making Symphony Park a premier urban neighborhood that blends luxury living with arts and culture”

The two new complexes will be across from Auric at 250 Promenade Place, Southern Land Company’s first apartment development in Symphony Park which opened in 2021. The new complexes will be located just north of the Smith Center, off Promenade Place and Symphony Park Avenue.

Capella is a 22-story high-rise, offering 272 all-for-rent residences, including one-to-two bedroom homes and penthouses. Units will include smart home technology and “expansive” views of the Las Vegas Valley. The building will also include 16,250 square feet of dining and retail space.

The accompanying structure, Bria, is a five-story, mid-rise complex with 275 one and two bedroom residences only. The complex will also feature smart home technology, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and pendant lights.

According to a news release from Southern Land Company, “Bria brings bold, energetic modernity,” while Capella will bring “a serene, polished living experience with expansive skyline views.”

Both complexes will include similar luxury amenities like a concierge, coworking space and fitness center, alongside their “resort-style” pool deck with cabanas, a hot tub, outdoor grills and a jumbotron. Although, Capella will have exclusive amenities like a spa area with a steam shower and a sauna; while Bria will have an exclusive rooftop amenity lounge.

After completion, Symphony Park will have over 1,500 residential units in the area.

