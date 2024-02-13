Where are the most homes selling in Clark County?

Two areas in the Las Vegas Valley are leading the pack so far in 2024.

Summerlin continues to drive the residential real estate market in Clark County when it comes to value of residential real estate sold. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Summerlin South and North Las Vegas are leading the charge when it comes to homes sold so far in 2024.

For total sales by dollar volume through Feb. 5, the ZIP code 89135 is first with $45.9 million in single-family homes, townhomes and condos sold, according to data collected from Clark County property records. The area encompasses Summerlin South, below Nevada State Route 159 and is home to the ultra-affluent enclave The Ridges, a guard-gated community where the average home price is well over $2 million.

Though it’s one of the top-selling areas of the year, only 23 sales occurred so far this year in the ZIP code, most being single-family residences. A portion of North Las Vegas, south of the 215-Beltway, tied Summerlin South for the most home sales so far this year, but its total dollar volume totalled only $9.5 million.

Summerlin is a master-planned community spearheaded by the Howard Hughes Corp. Last year it was voted one of the top five selling master-planned communities in the country and has more than 120,000 residents over 22,500 acres with approximately 5,000 acres left to develop.

Coming in second for total value of residential properties sold so far this year is ZIP code 89141, which encompasses the southwestern tip of the valley mostly below the unincorporated township of Enterprise. The area includes the tony enclave of Southern Highlands and there has been $19.6 million worth of residential real estate sold in the jurisdiction so far in 2024.

Enterprise is a fast-expanding area of the southwest valley, one of the fastest-growing areas in the entire country as it adds a host of single-family homes, multifamily projects, including apartment complexes and an array of office space, light industrial, mixed-use and retail.

The area, which starts south of the 215 in the east roughly at Fort Apache Road and Warm Springs Road, encompasses approximately 66 square miles or 42,600 acres down to where Interstate 15 intersects with St. Rose Parkway.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.