57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Housing

Where people in Las Vegas are looking to buy homes

Stacker
March 7, 2023 - 11:51 am
 
(Canva)
(Canva)

The Covid-19 pandemic ushered in a period of frantic, domestic migration that saw Americans moving farther away from established urban centers.

The number of homes sold every month has slowed as interest rates have risen, cooling some of those pandemic trends. But many Americans are still choosing to move long distances, and the vast majority of U.S. homebuyers—97%—utilize online sites when looking for their next home, according to a 2021 report from the National Association of Realtors.

Stacker compiled statistics about where people in Las Vegas are looking to buy homes using cross-market demand and monthly inventory data from Realtor.com. Data is based on micropolitan and metropolitan areas, which include cities as well as surrounding towns and suburbs. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022. Monthly inventory data is as of January 2023.

Continue reading to see where people in Las Vegas are shopping for their next house.

turtix // Shutterstock

#10. Albuquerque, NM

– View share: 1.6%

– Median listing price: $367,219

– Listings as of January 2023: 1,150

– Median listing price per square foot: $196

Canva

#9. Houston, TX

– View share: 1.8%

– Median listing price: $354,638

– Listings as of January 2023: 18,699

– Median listing price per square foot: $172

Canva

#8. Tucson, AZ

– View share: 1.8%

– Median listing price: $376,465

– Listings as of January 2023: 2,377

– Median listing price per square foot: $219

Canva

#7. El Paso, TX

– View share: 1.9%

– Median listing price: $293,000

– Listings as of January 2023: 1,880

– Median listing price per square foot: $157

Canva

#6. Dallas, TX

– View share: 2.0%

– Median listing price: $430,000

– Listings as of January 2023: 14,776

– Median listing price per square foot: $201

Tomdonohue1 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Pahrump, NV

– View share: 2.2%

– Median listing price: $396,500

– Listings as of January 2023: 229

– Median listing price per square foot: $206

Canva

#4. Riverside, CA

– View share: 2.8%

– Median listing price: $550,000

– Listings as of January 2023: 9,203

– Median listing price per square foot: $311

Canva

#3. Lake Havasu City, AZ

– View share: 2.9%

– Median listing price: $400,725

– Listings as of January 2023: 1,183

– Median listing price per square foot: $244

Nate Hovee // Shutterstock

#2. Phoenix, AZ

– View share: 2.9%

– Median listing price: $478,395

– Listings as of January 2023: 13,618

– Median listing price per square foot: $265

Strike First // Shutterstock

#1. Los Angeles, CA

– View share: 3.9%

– Median listing price: $883,500

– Listings as of January 2023: 11,977

– Median listing price per square foot: $574

MOST READ
1
PT’s owner selling slot routes; to focus on bars, casinos
PT’s owner selling slot routes; to focus on bars, casinos
2
Rising temperatures may put winter in rear view mirror for Las Vegas
Rising temperatures may put winter in rear view mirror for Las Vegas
3
$341K table game jackpot hits at Laughlin casino
$341K table game jackpot hits at Laughlin casino
4
215 Beltway set for widening project near I-15
215 Beltway set for widening project near I-15
5
Raiders buy more real estate near Allegiant Stadium
Raiders buy more real estate near Allegiant Stadium
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Who’s moving here? People from these cities looking for homes in Las Vegas
Who’s moving here? People from these cities looking for homes in Las Vegas
Las Vegas builders start year with fewer home sales but hope emerges
Las Vegas builders start year with fewer home sales but hope emerges
Las Vegas home sales climbed fast in February
Las Vegas home sales climbed fast in February
How Las Vegas gas prices have changed over the last week
How Las Vegas gas prices have changed over the last week
Housing market starts year on slow note in Las Vegas, US
Housing market starts year on slow note in Las Vegas, US
Las Vegas housing market starts 2023 flat
Las Vegas housing market starts 2023 flat