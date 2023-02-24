50°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Housing

Who’s moving here? People from these cities looking for homes in Las Vegas

Stacker
February 24, 2023 - 1:55 pm
 
(marchello74/Shutterstock)
(marchello74/Shutterstock)

Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your area?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Las Vegas using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Las Vegas from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.

Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.

Canva

#10. Dallas, TX

– View share: 1.7%

– Views to own market: 44.8%

– Views to other markets within own state: 23.9%

– Views to markets within other states: 31.3%

Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock

#9. Denver, CO

– View share: 1.9%

– Views to own market: 26.1%

– Views to other markets within own state: 19.0%

– Views to markets within other states: 54.9%

Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock

#8. San Jose, CA

– View share: 1.9%

– Views to own market: 10.7%

– Views to other markets within own state: 51.5%

– Views to markets within other states: 37.8%

Canva

#7. Sacramento, CA

– View share: 3.2%

– Views to own market: 21.2%

– Views to other markets within own state: 27.7%

– Views to markets within other states: 51.0%

Orhan Cam // Shutterstock

#6. Washington, D.C.

– View share: 3.4%

– Views to own market: 14.3%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.6%

– Views to markets within other states: 80.0%

Thiago Leite // Shutterstock

#5. New York, NY

– View share: 3.8%

– Views to own market: 22.5%

– Views to other markets within own state: 6.6%

– Views to markets within other states: 70.9%

Canva

#4. Riverside, CA

– View share: 3.9%

– Views to own market: 45.4%

– Views to other markets within own state: 17.6%

– Views to markets within other states: 37.0%

marchello74 // Shutterstock

#3. Chicago, IL

– View share: 4.2%

– Views to own market: 23.5%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.7%

– Views to markets within other states: 70.7%

Nate Hovee // Shutterstock

#2. Phoenix, AZ

– View share: 4.3%

– Views to own market: 33.3%

– Views to other markets within own state: 11.0%

– Views to markets within other states: 55.7%

Strike First // Shutterstock

#1. Los Angeles, CA

– View share: 32.2%

– Views to own market: 26.2%

– Views to other markets within own state: 31.8%

– Views to markets within other states: 42.0%

MOST READ
1
Man shoots self on Strip casino floor; faces charges while in critical condition
Man shoots self on Strip casino floor; faces charges while in critical condition
2
Texas Station is now mounds of rubble
Texas Station is now mounds of rubble
3
2 arrested on suspicion of falsely returning items at Summerlin Lowe’s store
2 arrested on suspicion of falsely returning items at Summerlin Lowe’s store
4
‘Do not call the cops’: Britney Spears makes 1 request after Instagram return
‘Do not call the cops’: Britney Spears makes 1 request after Instagram return
5
Police say woman, 34, had relationship with teenage boy
Police say woman, 34, had relationship with teenage boy
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Las Vegas housing market starts 2023 flat
Las Vegas housing market starts 2023 flat
Italy in Las Vegas: Summerlin home for sale has replica Italian street
Italy in Las Vegas: Summerlin home for sale has replica Italian street
Las Vegas’ once-heated rental market cools off
Las Vegas’ once-heated rental market cools off
Housing market starts year on slow note in Las Vegas, US
Housing market starts year on slow note in Las Vegas, US
Las Vegas homebuilders’ sales, construction plans plunged in 2022
Las Vegas homebuilders’ sales, construction plans plunged in 2022
Buying your first home? A new down payment program could help
Buying your first home? A new down payment program could help