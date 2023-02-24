Who’s moving here? People from these cities looking for homes in Las Vegas

Are Californians and East Coasters moving in? Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Las Vegas.

Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your area?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Las Vegas using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Las Vegas from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.

#10. Dallas, TX

– View share: 1.7%

– Views to own market: 44.8%

– Views to other markets within own state: 23.9%

– Views to markets within other states: 31.3%

#9. Denver, CO

– View share: 1.9%

– Views to own market: 26.1%

– Views to other markets within own state: 19.0%

– Views to markets within other states: 54.9%

#8. San Jose, CA

– View share: 1.9%

– Views to own market: 10.7%

– Views to other markets within own state: 51.5%

– Views to markets within other states: 37.8%

#7. Sacramento, CA

– View share: 3.2%

– Views to own market: 21.2%

– Views to other markets within own state: 27.7%

– Views to markets within other states: 51.0%

#6. Washington, D.C.

– View share: 3.4%

– Views to own market: 14.3%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.6%

– Views to markets within other states: 80.0%

#5. New York, NY

– View share: 3.8%

– Views to own market: 22.5%

– Views to other markets within own state: 6.6%

– Views to markets within other states: 70.9%

#4. Riverside, CA

– View share: 3.9%

– Views to own market: 45.4%

– Views to other markets within own state: 17.6%

– Views to markets within other states: 37.0%

#3. Chicago, IL

– View share: 4.2%

– Views to own market: 23.5%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.7%

– Views to markets within other states: 70.7%

#2. Phoenix, AZ

– View share: 4.3%

– Views to own market: 33.3%

– Views to other markets within own state: 11.0%

– Views to markets within other states: 55.7%

#1. Los Angeles, CA

– View share: 32.2%

– Views to own market: 26.2%

– Views to other markets within own state: 31.8%

– Views to markets within other states: 42.0%