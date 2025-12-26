Will Las Vegas Valley home prices drop in 2026?

While the residential real estate market continues to recover from the wake of the pandemic, Las Vegas will not see a recovery in home sales or price growth compared to most other major metro regions in the country.

An aerial photo shows homes near Tenaya Way and Rainbow Boulevard on Monday, July 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Home sales are expected to drop in the Las Vegas Valley in 2026, according to a new report.

Realtor.com, one of the largest online real estate brokerages, has home sales dropping 2.5 percent in 2026, and home price growth will be close to flat at 0.6 percent in the valley.

Nationally, home prices are expected to rise 2.2 percent while home sales are expected to be up 1.7 percent in 2026, putting Las Vegas below the national average in both metrics, according to Realtor.com’s 2026 predictions report.

While overall the national housing market is expected to be slightly better than 2025, Hannah Jones, a senior economic research analyst with Realtor.com, said Las Vegas’ recovery will not be on par with the national average according to their statistics.

“Out of the top 100 metros regarding home sale price growth for next year that puts Las Vegas in the low side of the middle,” she said. “So Las Vegas should see fewer sales, on the lower side of the national average and a lot of that is driven by that price side where we expect home prices to remain relatively stable (in Las Vegas) which means that affordability will continue to be a challenge and who is able to afford to buy.”

Las Vegas Valley residential real estate continues to be stuck in a down cycle after a massive boom and bust during the COVID-19 pandemic. Home sales skyrocketed in 2020 as interest rates bottomed out, leading to a buying frenzy locally and across the country. However rising inflation due to pandemic lockdown restrictions, the government printing money and supply chain issues caused a massive increase in mortgage rates, which have not gone below 6 percent since 2022.

Both Zillow and Redfin had home prices dropping in 2025, however the Las Vegas Realtors, which also gets its data from the Multiple Listing Service, had home prices breaking record highs multiple times this year.

