William Lyon Homes pursues Summerlin condo complex

William Lyon Homes is looking to build another condo complex in Summerlin.

A sign at the construction site where William Lyon Homes is building a 46-acre project in Summerlin. The homebuilder has laid out plans for a 29-acre, 391-unit condo project at Grand Canyon Drive and Maule Avenue, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The homebuilder has laid out plans for a 29-acre, 391-unit condo project at Grand Canyon Drive and Maule Avenue, at the southern edge of Las Vegas’ Summerlin community near the Wet ‘n’ Wild waterpark.

Clark County commissioners approved project plans last Wednesday .

Homes would span 880 to 2,030 square feet, and the community’s amenities would include a pool, fitness center and clubhouse, county documents show. Those records do not disclose expected prices or a construction timeline.

Kim Chitwood, marketing director at William Lyon, said in an email Tuesday that the “project is a bit premature as we have not closed escrow on it” and various internal plans have not been yet approved.

The plans come as Newport Beach, California-based William Lyon builds Affinity, a 46-acre, 485-unit condo complex on Charleston Boulevard at the 215 Beltway.

William Lyon has other projects in the region. Overall, it booked 93 net new-home orders in the Las Vegas area in the three months ending June 30, down 4 percent from the same period last year.

Companywide, it booked 1,017 net new-home orders in the second quarter, up 17 percent.

