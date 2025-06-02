Your ticket home: Nonprofit raffling off Las Vegas Valley house

Enter for a chance to win and benefit the Meals on Wheels program

Workers for Meals on Wheels prepare meals for clients at the Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, on Monday, May 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Here’s your chance to enter to win a house and benefit senior citizens in the Las Vegas Valley at the same time.

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a townhouse in North Las Vegas. Ticket purchases benefit the nonprofit’s Meals on Wheels program, according to the nonprofit.

The winner also can opt to receive a cash prize of $250,000, if total ticket sales for the raffle exceed $500,000, according to the nonprofit.

“We’re incredibly grateful for Touchstone Living’s generous support of our mission,” said Sara Ramirez, CEO of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, in a statement. “Their donation is not only helping to generate excitement in the community with the chance to win a brand-new home but is also making a direct impact on the lives of the seniors we serve. These funds will go toward providing consistent nutritious meals and essential support, helping our clients live with dignity and security.”

Tickets are $25 each, five for $100 or 50 for $500. Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. on July 31. The drawing will be held around Aug. 2, according to Catholic Charities.

The chances of winning are based on the number of tickets sold. All tickets have an equal chance to win the prize, according to Catholic Charities.

The townhouse being raffled is in the Watercolor Planned Community, built by Touchstone Living at 2870 Heritage Court in North Las Vegas. The newly built townhome is part of the Crimson Collection, featuring three bedrooms and two baths. The community features courtyards, shared paseos, and resort-style amenities.

Meals on Wheels serves 2,400 homebound seniors in Southern Nevada every day.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit vegasnewhomeraffle.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.