‘Zen’ Southern Nevada equestrian facility on the market for $9.37M

“I think it’ll be perfect for a retreat,” the listing agenda says of the large property.

Located in Moapa at 4255 West State Highway 168, this equestrian facility includes two homes, a four stall barn and 11 acres of water rights on the lot. (Show Vegas Realty)

An equestrian facility 45 minutes south of Las Vegas is one of the most expensive — and unique — properties on the market in Southern Nevada.

Located in Moapa, the Oasis Ranch at 4255 West State Highway 168, is an equestrian facility listed at $9.37 million, according to the new January listing. The listing bills it as “not just a property” but a “destination and a lifestyle,” with many ranchers with livestock and horses in the area.

“I think it’ll be perfect for a retreat,” said Inessa Shahinyan, managing broker and owner of Show Vegas Realty. “People can come in to find their inner peace and their Zen. It gives a lot of opportunities.”

With a total combined acreage of 17 acres, this lot has two separate remodeled ranch homes and a custom, 1,300 square feet, 4-stall, wood-lined barn — as well as over 11 deeded acres of water rights. With a well on the property pumping 70 gallons per minute, the annual water allotment for the property is 3.27 million gallons.

“We bought the properties separate, and we bought the water rights separate,” said Shahinyan. “Now she’s selling it together as one.”

Located around a half-acre away from each other, combined, the homes have six bedrooms, six bathrooms and room for six cars. Both completely remodeled, the homes have basic amenities such as a refrigerator, washer and dryer, microwaves and dishwashers, as well as stone features, arched windows, all while sporting a rustic modern look, with a lot of black and white tones.

Also included on the lot is its own pond, two gazebos, strong fencing and lots of green, with palm trees lining its acreage.

The supply of homes on the market increased in January, according to Las Vegas Realtors. Some 5,215 homes were listed for sale at the end of January, a 46.9 percent increase from one year ago. Condos and townhomes listed without any offer are up even more (66.9 percent) from this time last year.

Home sale prices in the Las Vegas Valley also broke a record in January.

The median price of a house sold in Southern Nevada last month was $485,000, the highest ever recorded, breaking the record set in May 2022 ($482,000), according to LVR. This is also a 9 percent increase ($445,000) from January of last year.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.