Housing

Zillow jumps into house flipping in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2018 - 11:40 am
 

Zillow has long been a place to find houses to buy, or to snoop around and see how much your neighbor’s is worth.

Now the online listing service is getting into a new area of business: It’s flipping houses, and one of its first targets is Las Vegas.

The Seattle-based company recently announced that it would “participate as a buyer and seller of homes.” Starting this spring, sellers in Phoenix and Las Vegas can compare an agent’s analysis with “offers from Zillow or other investors.”

And when it buys a place, Zillow added, it will “make necessary repairs and updates and list the home as quickly as possible.”

Zillow’s entry into the buy-and-sell-fast business seemed to spook its shareholders and comes after flipping waned in popularity here.

But, the company said, Las Vegas home values are rising at one of the fastest rates nationally, and the inventory of available houses has plunged, helping sellers.

Zillow Chief Marketing Officer Jeremy Wacksman said in a phone interview that the company plans to own 300 to 1,000 homes across a handful of metro areas by year’s end.

He said Las Vegas has a strong market and noted that Zillow has operated its “Instant Offers” program — in which sellers can get cash offers through the site from outside buyers — locally for almost a year.

Zillow expects to buy houses below market value, though it figures the discount will be “relatively small,” and hopes to book a small profit margin on each deal, Wacksman said.

He also said Zillow plans to own houses for up to 90 days each, eventually even fewer days, before it unloads them.

Still, he said, “I wouldn’t use the term flip,” preferring instead to say that Zillow is prepping a house for sale.

Flip that house

It has competition. Other websites such as Opendoor (“Get an offer on your home with the press of a button”) and OfferPad (“Click. Sold. Move.”) also promise a fast way to sell.

Las Vegas is a transient place, and Coldwell Banker Premier Realty co-owner Bob Hamrick, whose brokerage firm partnered with Zillow locally, said the valley is a “hotbed for that type of opportunity.”

Flippers gobbled up homes in Las Vegas during the bubble years last decade, when the valley was awash in easy money. Their purchases fell as the economy softened but surged again as foreclosures flooded the market and prices spiraled, offering them a massive supply of cheap houses.

According to Attom Data Solutions, flips constituted almost 17 percent of home sales in the Las Vegas area in early 2005, hovered mostly in the 4 percent range in 2008, then shot up to 13 percent by spring 2011 — when the economy was a mess. Attom defines a flip as selling a home within a year of buying it.

In the fourth quarter last year, flips made up 9 percent of home sales. But, perhaps bolstered by reality TV shows and its get-rich-quick image, Las Vegas remains one of the most popular places in America to flip houses.

Southern Nevada had the second-highest share of flips among large metro areas last year, behind Memphis, Tennessee, Attom reported.

Phoenix, Zillow’s other target market, was No. 5 on the list.

Stock stumble

Zillow Group Inc., led by CEO Spencer Rascoff, is a real estate advertising powerhouse. It has more than 3,000 employees, operates such housing websites as Trulia and HotPads, and pulled in more than $1 billion in revenue last year.

It also boasted a stock market value of $9.4 billion as of Wednesday, according to Yahoo Finance, but investors seemed rattled by its flipping venture.

The company announced the news April 12 after the stock market closed. On April 13, its share price fell as much as 11 percent from the prior day’s closing, to $47.81, and ended trading at $49.84.

Craig-Hallum Capital Group analyst Brad Berning said he thinks Zillow will do well in its new line of business.

But it has more “capital intensity” and “inherent volatility” than Zillow’s investors were expecting, he added.

His reaction when he learned of the new venture: “I downgraded their stock the next morning.”

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
Zillow is getting into house flipping in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Review-Journal real estate reporter Eli Segall says flipping houses has waned in popularity after the housing bubble burst.
Ellis Island Buys Mt. Charleston Lodge
Ellis Island, which operates a casino, brewery and hotel just off the Strip, purchased the Mt. Charleston Lodge in early April.
Casinos to be penalized for allowing drug-impaired customers to gamble
Nevada Gaming Commission Chairman Tony Alamo talks about an amendment making casinos subject to the same disciplinary standards of preventing people to gamble if impaired by drugs as they are for letting them play while intoxicated by alcohol.
Terrible Herbst to open large travel center in Southern Nevada
The 50,000-square-foot commercial travel center will include 96 fuel pumps and the third White Castle restaurant in Southern Nevada. Wade Tyler Millward reports.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Hooters owner talks about room upgrades at his hotel-casino
George Ruff, founder and senior principal of Trinity Hotel Investors L.L.C., owner of Hooters Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, talks about recent room upgrades at the hotel. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Passengers Discuss Allegiant Air
Allegiant Air passengers voice their views on the airline at McCarran International Airport on April 16, 2018. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Longtime Las Vegas attorney John Momot dies at age 74
Criminal defense attorney John Momot, who represented mob figures and even played himself in the movie “Casino,” has died.
Trump Slams Amazon for Not Paying Enough in Taxes
Trump Slams Amazon for Not Paying Enough in Taxes Trump tweeted his concerns about the company on Thursday. This isn't the first time Trump commented on the issues via Twitter. August 2017 December 2017 Amazon did hold back on paying state taxes in 1995, but the company has been routinely collecting state sales taxes since then. In 2016, the company's report from the Securities and Exchange Commission confirmed it paid $412 million in taxes.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
eyecandylab CEO shows augmented reality during NAB
Robin Sho Moser, CEO and co-founder of eyecandylab gives an augmented reality demonstration at his booth during the National Association of Broadcaster Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Trends in access to capital for local black business owners
Denette Braud, owner of Braud’s Funnel Cake Cafe, talks about what owning her own business means to her.
Sir Richard Branson announces purchase of Hard Rock Hotel
Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, has acquired the Hard Rock Hotel with partners and plans to turn it into a Virgin-branded property by the end of 2019.
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
Adobe unveils #HackTheBracket application for March Madness
Adobe unveiled their #HackTheBracket application at the Adobe Summit trade show at Sands Expo. People can use data from Adobe Analytics to make their bracket for March Madness. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Adidas Signs Yankees' Star Aaron Judge
Adidas Signs New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge The slugger is set to don a new set of stripes this season after signing with the apparel company. Aaron Judge Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal includes branding on his batting gloves and wristbands. Judge, the AL's reigning Rookie of the Year, was previously under contract with Under Armour since 2014. Judge won the American League Rookie of the Year award last season after setting an MLB record for most homers in a rookie season (52).
Esports athletes are sponsored, too
Meet Red Bull-sponsored professional esports player Daryl S. Lewis, better known by his in-game name Snake Eyez. Nicole Raz Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Bettor Investments turned into a bad bet
Bettor Investments formerly operated a Nevada-licensed entity betting operation. The company promised “conservative growth, profits and stability for our investors.” Matt Stuart, who ran the fund, shut it down in late 2016 and never made good on an agreement with shareholders.
Starbucks Will Give You $10 Million for a Better Cup Design
Starbucks Will Give You $10 Million for a Better Cup Design Get your thinking caps on because the company is looking for a new cup that's easier to recycle. The $10 million grant challenge sees Starbucks partnering with investor group Closed Loop Partners for the project. According to CNN Money, Aside from the new cup design challenge, Starbucks stated it will test a cup with an inner lining made from plant fibers to prevent hot liquid from leaking. Will you join the challenge for #Bettercups?
Las Vegas bartenders who worked the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival question what they were paid
Reneé Black, left, and her husband Griffin Black talk to the Review-Journal at their home in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Reneé was a bartender at Route 91, and Griffin was a bar back. They were hired as independent contractors, but received forms months later indicating they were employees. They also were never paid their last day of tips. Nicole Raz/Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Bad-beat jackpot money will finally be awarded
People who thought they had won in Station Casinos’ “bad beat jackpot” poker promotion were unhappy. They waited months to get paid. And now the bad-beat jackpot is gone.
New developments coming to Las Vegas' Craig Road
Gina Gavan, economic and business development director for North Las Vegas, discusses new development projects on Craig Road in North Las Vegas. Art Marroquin/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
Companies bet their futures on cryptocurrency
Two Las Vegas entrepreneurs talk about finding their niche in blockchain enabled technologies and digital currency.
Solar panels reduce energy bill for CCSD
Wilbur and Theresa Faiss Middle School is one of 42 CCSD schools with solar panel installations, saving approximately $514,000 per year in energy costs.
Dallisa Hocking And A Grandmothers Psychic Gift
Dallisa Hocking’s new “boutique soul center” pays tribute to her late Grandma Ellie. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Can't pay the IRS? You do have options
There's a little more than five weeks until this year’s tax filing deadline of April 17. But many small business owners are wondering, “How am I going to pay my taxes?” When owners haven’t set aside enough money to cover what they owe the government, they have options. — The easiest and cheapest alternative may be to dip into personal savings. — If you have available credit, you may want to borrow from a lender or credit card. — Also, the IRS can work out an installment payment plan.
Amazon Offering Discounted Prime Memberships to Medicaid Recipients
Amazon Offering Discounted Prime Memberships to Medicaid Recipients Individuals with a valid Medicaid or Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card The $5.99 membership can be renewed every year for up to four years. The reduced Prime membership comes with the same benefits of a standard one, including free two-day shipping, Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Now. Last year, Amazon also joined a USDA pilot program that allows those receiving government assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to buy groceries through online markets like Amazon's FreshDirect or Walmart.
Jeff Bezos New Net Worth Revealed, Still Richest Man Alive
At the end of 2017, Bezos was estimated to be worth $112 billion, earning the top spot on Forbes' world's billionaires list. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the Amazon founder's net worth is now $127 billion, which the report states is the combined wealth of 2.3 million Americans.
Dick's Sporting Goods Ends Sale of Assault Weapons Florida School Shooting
Dick's Sporting Goods Ends Sale of Assault Weapons Florida School Shooting The retailer announced the move in an open letter and an appearance by CEO Ed Stack on 'Good Morning America.' Ed Stack, (Good Morning America) Ed Stack, (Good Morning America) Dick's is also ending the sale of high-capacity magazines and sales of guns to people under 21 years old. The company ended the sale of assault weapons at Dick's-branded stores after the Newtown, Conn. school shooting in 2012. However, they were still selling them at its 35 Field & Stream locations. Nikolas Cruz, 17, shot and killed 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida on Feb. 14.
Black History Month panel gives Las Vegas entrepreneurs advice
Five people with experience in business and government spoke Friday to the Urban Chamber of Commerce in Las Vegas Among their advice: line up potential clients before starting a business, attend networking events and seek advice from experts in the industry The chamber, founded in 1980, has hundreds of members and focuses on the welfare of black-owned businesses in Las Vegas
More in Housing
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Housing Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like