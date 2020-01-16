How do you like your pie? It’s National Pizza Week

We are in the middle of National Pizza Week (Jan. 12-19), a time for the 98 percent of Americans who say they like pizza to grab more bites of their favorite.

OK, how do you like your pizza pie?

We are in the middle of National Pizza Week (Jan. 12-19), a time for the 98 percent of Americans who say they like pizza to grab more bites of their favorite.

Like anchovies? Perhaps pineapple? Taco pizza to your delight? What is the best pizza you have ever eaten?

Many pizzerias and national chains are offering specials this week, including:

— $10 for a meat lover’s selection at Pizza Hut, 30 percent off the regular price.

— Papa John’s new Alfredo garlic Parmesan crust pizza for $10.

— A $7 large pepperoni pizza at Papa Murphy’s.

— A half-size pizza and your choice of a salad or four dough knots for $9.95 at Blaze Pizza.

— A medium pizza for just $6.99 through National Pizza Week with the code “MED699” at Marco’s Pizza.

Some fun facts from pizza.com:

— The average pizzeria uses roughly 55 pizza boxes per day.

— We consume around 251,770,000 pounds of pepperonis every year.

— Some popular pizza toppings in Japan are squid and Mayo Jaga (mayonaise, potato and bacon).

— The highest-grossing single-unit independent pizzeria in the nation, Moose’s Tooth Pub and Pizzeria, is in Anchorage, Alaska. Its annual sales are approximately $6 million.

— 36 percent of all pizza orders want a pizza topped with pepperoni.

— 94 percent of Americans eat pizza regularly.

— The top five pizza sales days are: Super Bowl Sunday, New Year’s Eve, Halloween, the night before Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

— 93 percent of Americans have eaten pizza in the last month.

And, of course, all things pizza will come to Las Vegas for the 36th annual International Pizza Expo, March 31 to April 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, an event that draws thousands of pizza-related people to show and learn about the latest and greatest in the pizza business.

